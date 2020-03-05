It Matters to You: Why Conscious Consumption is a Major Trend This Year

As more people recognize that consumerism goes hand-in-hand with harm, they are becoming more aware of what they buy. Knowing where the items you buy come from is a trend that is here to stay. When you choose conscious consumption, you tend to buy less, but you buy better.

It doesn’t take much research to learn where your products come from, as many of them show their origins on the labels. But, conscious consumption includes so much more.

1. What we put on and in our bodies

What we put on our bodies should matter. Whether you are looking for organically grown CBD tinctures or you are shopping for a cut of meat that can from a locally raised animal, you only get one body and you should take good care of it. Once you learn about the toxins that go in to body care products, and the distance that food travels, you will begin to pay more attention to what you buy.

2. Where we live and work

The days of commuting long distances in a giant SUV from a McMansion might be nearing the end. As we learn more about the politics of fossil fuels and the damage they do to the environment, many people are turning to public transportation. If possible, others are choosing to live within walking distance to the places they frequent.

Along with worrying about travel distances and fuel consumption, people are also looking into small homes. While it is nice to live in a large house with oodles of amenities, they have proven to be highly wasteful – especially when considering the costs of utilities, cleaning supplies, and yard maintenance. Smaller homes can provide just as much comfort, but they are not as wasteful.

3. How we travel

Travel is another way that we harm the environment. When we pile into airplanes, the companies use jet fuel, which is expensive and a pollutant. When we stay at hotels, we use single-use plastic containers filled with shampoo and body wash. These are just a few ways show us we need to be better consumers, when we travel.

Fortunately, some hotels have noticed how wasteful those little bottles are, so they are using refillable containers of soap and shampoo in the showers. Some people are avoiding destinations with poor water and sewer systems, because travelers only add to the taxed infrastructure. Some people are eschewing travel altogether, because they find the entire process not conscientious.

4. How items are packaged

Many people are turning away from buying products wrapped in plastics. They are also ending their reliance on single-use plastics. When you buy in bulk, you get more product, and less