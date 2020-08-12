It’s Time To Put Yourself First

Every single day, we are told to be kind. We are told to be courteous and to be mindful of other people around us. We are taught to think of others and share, and we are taught to make plans to include other people in things that we are doing. Most people grow up to feel guilty for doing anything that puts themselves in a priority position, and yet this is something we should all be doing.

It’s not a natural thing for some people to put themselves first. They spend a lot of time thinking about other people, and that’s wonderful, but if they forget themselves, that’s where they lose their sense of self. When you put other people’s wellbeing in front of your own, you will very quickly burn out. You will forget to do the basic things for yourself and you will compromise your happiness for the happiness of other people. It’s not how you should be living your life – sometimes, you need to be a little selfish. There is nothing wrong with saying no to doing more favours, more jobs and more things for others. There’s nothing wrong with serving your dinner before other people, either. You have to get okay with putting yourself first if you want to live a comfortable and happy life. You can still think of others, of course, but you need to give yourself some room to glow up, too.

You should stop debating about whether you matter enough to come first, and you should check exactly how you should put yourself first for a change. We’ve put them together for you right here!

Your Job? It Can Wait

Working long hours and doing overtime as a favour to your boss is nice and all, but when does it end? When you’re a frazzled, burnt out mess who is dreading coming to work? When you’re not sleeping enough to get up on time in the morning? You need to be able to stick to the hours you’re being paid to do, and switch off when the working day is done. It’s not easy to say no when you’re asked to do more hours, but you need to if you want to blossom in your career. It’s okay to say no to work and yes to yourself. It will be there in the morning!

Your Health? It Needs You To Choose You

Have you ever considered what yoga could do for your stress levels? Looking at Nourished Energy, you can learn about how to enhance your inner calm and feel good about yourself. At the end of a crazy week, you can finally feel calm if you have a way to unwind at the end of the week, and your health is depending on you to put yourself first. Your body will fight against you if you try to do more than you should. However, you shouldn’t get to that point in the first place; you should slow yourself down for your health.

Your Love Life? It Needs You To Bloom!

Love, marriage, sex. All of these things are things your mind and body crave. Affection is a must in life if you want to feel whole, but if you are putting love on the backburner for other things, you’re going to feel less than fulfilled. If you take the time to look after yourself and seek out that affection that you need, you’re going to feel relaxed, rested, attractive and happy. Your love life will flourish if you put yourself first sometimes; including if you need a bubble bath and a Pilates class!

Your Relationships? They Need You To Be Strong

When you are putting all of your friends and family first, you forget yourself and your own needs. Are you getting enough from your relationships to feel whole? You need to be present when you see your friends, and sometimes, you need to say no to them and put up some boundaries. If you do this enough, you will see how much your relationships are going to feel stronger.

Your Happiness? It Matters

Putting yourself first can make you happy, and when you’re happy, you can be better for the world, too. You need to strive to find happiness, and that means finding things that make you happy without an offset to making other people happy, too. If you love to hike, do it – even alone. If you love to cook, bake something amazing or pay for a cooking class. Find your joy and make yourself happy for a change.