Jackie Glazier Joins Partypoker’s Team of Ambassadors

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





Ranked as the 25th overall best player in the country, and the greatest Australian female player in the sport, it’s little surprise that Jackie Glazier has recently been announced as an ambassador for partypoker. The 44-year old, who was born in Melbourne and studied science and mathematics with teaching at university, had a later start than most to professional poker, only becoming interested in the game when her husband held poker nights at their house with friends. Glazier began to learn poker, and began crashing her husband’s games before starting to play the game professionally in 2005.

Her early achievements in the game led Glazier to participate in some of poker’s most prestigious tournaments by just 2008. In 2009, Glazier became a finalist in the Asia Pacific Poker Tour in Sydney where she placed an impressive 32nd, considering how new she was to the sport, and won just under AU$10,000. Just a year later she went on to play in the Main Event at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, where she placed 427th and earned $30,000.

As her career has progressed, Glazier’s prize winnings have increased. In July 2011, Glazier won her first big tournament at the DeepStack Extravaganza, in Las Vegas. A victory that secured her a $70,000 prize. The wins continued over the next few years, including Glazier winning the Melbourne Poker Championship in May 2012 and a prize of AU$95,000.

Yet these wins seem like pocket money compared to her winnings at the 2012 WSOP, where she finished second in a variant No Limit Hold’em tournament for a prize of almost $460,000. The following year at the WSOP she was the final female in the event, finishing 31st with a prize on almost $230,000.

In the following years, Glazier enjoyed various good tournament placements including 12th in the WSOP Asia Pacific Main Event in 2014 and various smaller winnings of $10,000 or less in less popular tournaments. Over her career, Glazier has won an incredible $1,300,000.

Now as a brand ambassador and the face of partypoker in Australia, Glazier will be sponsored by the company for at least 2 years where she will wear the partypoker colours at various big tournaments as well as hosting weekly home games that will be streamed on PartyPokerTV.

On her appointment as a brand ambassador, Jackie Glazier told partypoker:

“I am proud to join the partypoker team of ambassadors and am extremely excited about the opportunities I see for us in Australia and surrounding territories. I have been closely monitoring the progress partypoker has been making over recent months and look forward to helping them to grow in the Australian market that I know so well. I am confident that together our passion will help us to expand the game of poker in my country. I am looking forward to announcing some games and promotions over the next few weeks that will offer great value to the Australian poker community.”

Glazier is set to take part in the MILLIONS from Dusk Till Dawn tournament in April as well various Las Vegas tournaments this summer.