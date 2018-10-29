Men’s fashion, just like women’s fashion, keeps on changing. However, men’s fashion trends are misunderstood more often than not. Curtains finally came down on most fashion shows which showcased the latest men’s fashion trends. Several new trends for menswear that you must incorporate in your wardrobe were set afloat. In this article, we list the latest trends to adopt and wear to look your best.

Checks

Checkered shirts, blazers and pants have been the in-thing since the 1500s. The checkered collection for men was headlined in most collections this year. The design ruled the ramp this season. This makes it the alpha trend pick for us.

Shades of Brown

All shades of brown like Beaver, Chocolate, Chestnut and Caramel are hot this season. The ramp was completely filled with the different grades of brown. Shades of brown are perfect for winter so make sure you pile up on them.

Metallics

The metallic trend completely slew this season. Make sure that you have fashion items that shine bright.

Over-sized Pockets

This is definitely a different style. Models were seen walking down the ramp wearing baggy clothes with pockets attached to their clothing. This trend is for those chic men out there who love making a statement and standing out from the crowd.

Sharp Silhouettes

You must opt for silhouettes which are sharp and edgy. These have a structure which is definitely stylish.

Statement Formal Shoes

Statement footwear is definitely in right now. Add heeled oxford shoes and heeled gladiator footwear to your collection. Yes, we know the perception, heels are not for men. However, we promise you're going to fall in love with this trend.

Layering

Lots and lots and lots of layers is a winter statement for most. Even fashion designers think so too. Numerous collections and clothing were covered in ample amounts of layers and drapes.

Cape

Various designers, this year, had flourished royal meters of drapery for men in their collections. Drapery is sophisticated and hot, and perfect for winter too.