Left or right: how to wear the wedding ring?

When planning to tie the knot, many of us wonder: whether the ring, a symbol of marriage, should actually be worn on the left or the right hand? This knowledge gap, which is only supposedly surprising, is understandable for two reasons. On the one hand, nothing is certain nowadays. On the other hand – the information placed on the Internet is really confusing. Still, we bet – both variants can be seen in your country every day. But what to do when you decide to get married to one of our ladies from uadates.com/ukrainian-brides.html? What is right?

Below you will find an explanation of why both variants are common in East-European countries. As well as examples of countries where the symbol of endless love is worn exclusively on the left hand.

What about the engagement rings?

According to uadates.com/ukrainian-brides.html experts, women usually build a strong emotional bond with their ring – during the time they are engaged. Of course, this sign of a future marriage bond can continue to be worn on the left hand and the wedding ring – on the right after the wedding ceremony.

However, many ladies prefer seeing these two rings on the same finger. But, some engagement symbols, especially really big ones, are difficult to combine with modest married bands. Some jewelry manufacturers have recognized this problem and produce matching wedding rings to the engagement ring.

Left hand: the side of the heart

So, hitched couples in France, Portugal, or Switzerland wear their symbol of love on the left hand. They are – as it is very well documented historically – following in the tradition of countless ancient lovers. The same goes for married couples in ancient Egypt and ancient Greece.

In ancient Rome, though, only women wore a simple wedding or engagement ring. They thought the left hand was more suitable. The Romans believed that a special vein ran from the left ring finger to the heart. It, therefore, made sense to wear this attribute on the finger that had a direct connection to the heart of the lover. Today’s symbols of love, by the way, are also often worn on the left in keeping with this tradition. Does it mean that the only left hand is right?

Right hand: The “good” side?

Some people believe that the change in habit concerning wedding rings and hands has to do with the Reformation. Protestants have always deliberately worn marriage bonds on the ring finger of the right hand as a symbol of separation from Catholicism. At the same time, the left hand was already considered indelicate in Catholicism, and the very Catholic Polish nation also wore their marriage bond on the right hand.

What is right now – right or left?

In earlier times, following strict rules regarding wedlock was often indispensable. Social constructs were quite rigid. So corresponding rules required, espoused, and widowed people to appropriately “mark their status” in terms of clothing, and even by wearing rings accordingly.

In a tradition-conscious family, therefore, the choice is by lovebirds. But no matter what they decide – none of the decisions are wrong or right. Some couples wear their symbol of love around their necks for professional, sporting, and other personal reasons that are important to them alone. And it’s completely okay.

The most important thing is probably that the choice of promise ring and the choice of ring hand is personally meaningful for each individual. Couples realize that they are about to make one of the most important steps in their lives, where even small things matter. So, where you carry this emotionally positive symbol – has no significance.