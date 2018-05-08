Mums, have you had enough?

As a mum you’ll know that the hard work begins as soon as your kids are born. Sure Dads are helping out a lot more than in years gone by, but when it comes to the overall management of the household, in general mums still do the bulk of work juggling childcare, housework, as well as ensuring good family health and wellbeing.

As a Mum you put your heart and soul into taking care of the kids, waking up early to ensure the kids get to their sports training on time; prepare nutritious meals for the family, manage most of the housework, all whilst maintaining a full or part time job.

You’re often so busy that there’s minimal time left for yourself. But somehow you’re still left with that nagging feeling that you haven’t quite done enough.

To answer this question: Oneflare conducted a Household survey across Australia to find out just how much housework mums are doing on a weekly basis. The survey was very well-received and we found that 54.2% mums are spending a whopping 8-24 hours on housework every week; 39.3% mums have a home with more than four bedrooms; and 34.8% mums put off oven cleaning as their least favourite household chore. We found that Mums wish that they can do more, but there just isn’t enough time in the day to keep a perfectly clean home while spending quality fun time with the family.

Sometimes the trick is to sit back, relax and think about how you can streamline your day and give yourself a break. There's a smarter solution to have the best of both worlds. Thanks to modern technology! Outsourcing tough cleaning jobs have become an increasingly popular choice for mums, allowing more time to be spent on the things in life that matter most. As the Oneflare survey shows, 51.4% mums said "heck yes!" to wishing to hire a reasonable priced cleaners ($33/per hour).

