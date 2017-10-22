MyBudget founder Tammy Barton named 2017 Telstra South Australian Business Woman of the Year

Congratulations to Tammy Barton, winner of the 2017 Telstra South Australian Business Woman of the Year Award, at the 2017 Telstra Business Women’s Awards for South Australia on 16 October 2017. Tammy was also the winner of the Entrepreneur Award.

Tammy Barton started MyBudget in 1999 after witnessing the devastating impact debt can have on people’s lives. MyBudget has since become one of Australia’s leading financial services companies, designing customised money strategies that support clients’ financial goals, from debt management to savings planning. Tammy’s unwavering commitment to reducing her clients’ money worries and improving financial literacy in the wider community are the bedrock of the business’ success. In the last five years alone, she has grown MyBudget by more than 400 percent into a company that now has more than 20,000 active clients and turns over $34 million a year.

Mrs Barton says the values she shares with the 250 staff employed for the business are central to MyBudget’s success.

“By building the business around the values of caring, making a difference and promoting financial responsibility, I’ve grown an organisation of like-minded people united by MyBudget’s cause.”

Also recognised at the 2017 Telstra South Australian Business Women’s Award were:

For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award winner: Elaine Bensted , Chief Executive, Zoos South Australia, in Adelaide.

, Chief Executive, Zoos South Australia, in Adelaide. Public Sector and Academia Award winner: Professor Leah Bromfield , Co-Director, The Australian Centre for Child Protection, University of South Australia, in Adelaide.

, Co-Director, The Australian Centre for Child Protection, University of South Australia, in Adelaide. Corporate and Private Award winner: Elly Griffin, Operations and Human Resources Manager, SILK Laser Clinics, in Adelaide.

Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer, said that all the South Australian winners are extraordinary business women whose achievements deserve to be recognised.

“Mrs Barton is disrupting the financial services sector, by focusing on making a difference to people’s lives rather than selling products. Her goal has always been first and foremost to eliminate financial stress in the community. MyBudget is a company solving real problems for real people.”

Tammy will join other State and Territory winners in Melbourne for the National Awards judging, culminating in a Gala Dinner on the night of Tuesday 21 November 2017.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards shine a light on women’s achievements as business leaders. They celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership, such as better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and, at a macro level, a thriving economy.

Nominations for the Telstra Business Women’s Awards are open year-round. If you, or a brilliant business woman you know, deserve recognition, nominate today: telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate/