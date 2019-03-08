New mothers alert: finding the right baby clothes for any occasion

When thinking about baby clothes, consumers often think of pink or blue. The subtle nuances can change the way one views an infant. As the the current era progresses, they are taking notice of the gendered categories that children’s clothes have. More parents are now looking at gender neutral options for infant clothes. For some parents, they choose not to find out the sex of the baby until it is born. Those small surprises can truly make it all worth it. Buying a baby’s first outfit is a big moment for parents. When they are able to land a babywear clearance sale, it can be a small victory since babies seem to grow out of their clothes so quickly.

Other parents are eager to know the sex of the baby as soon as possible in order to decide paint colors and purchase nursery decor. After learning the sex of the baby, parents will often begin composing and creating the baby shower invitations. Keeping up with social media trends, some parents opt to have a gender-reveal party where loved ones are inviting to have fun in trying to guess the sex of the baby. Gender-reveal parties are often soaked in pink and blue with each person given the option of picking one side by selecting a chocolate bar or wearing a certain color. The creativity of gender-reveal parties continue to saturate the internet.

Although following tradition with pink and blue, retailers are beginning to understand the importance of the in between colors. Some major retailers have made important steps into providing baby clothes that are teal, grey, lavender, and other shades of green, blue, purple or yellow. Straying from the norm can actually help set these stores apart for parents looking for gender-neutral options. As society is in the middle of a gender revolution, many progressive parents want to dress their babies in gender-neutral items because it allows them the option of not having gender stereotypes pushed upon their child.

Some parents have expressed concerns in having their children not be subjected to unfortunate gender stereotypes. Some of these stereotypes include boys being strong, tough, and smart while little girls should be cute, pretty, and dainty. With a major push for equality, retailers can join the movements by having clothing options for all types of parents. Although gendered clothes shouldn’t be eliminated from racks and shelves, they should incorporate more clothing options for parents wanting that gender neutral look. For some parents, the way they choose to dress their baby and decorate the nursery has nothing to do with gender, but more of a preference of color or theme.

Having a baby is an exciting time for all involved. It’s important to remember to not sweat the small stuff when making the beginning purchases. From bottles to clothes and blankets, some things can get expensive in the long run. With the right shopping habits, and a clear sense of decoration direction, parents should have a fun time picking out clothes for their newborns.