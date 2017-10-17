NIDA building a future for women in set construction

In amongst the sounds of power tools and welding torches in the National Institute of Drama Art (NIDA) workshop, Taylor Hill, 21, is working on a revolving stage for the NIDA production of Fraternal. Come December, Taylor will be the first female ever to graduate from the Bachelor of Fine Arts (Staging) degree.

Scenery construction has traditionally been a pathway for males, but there are plenty of employment opportunities women can take advantage of. Taylor discovered the possibilities of building and mechanics at school in her DT class in Year 11 and 12 and a Certificate III in-school VET Entertainment Training Package.

“We had an awesome DT teacher,’ said Taylor. “He taught us how to weld and introduced us to lots of machinery like a CNC laser cutter that can cut angles and curves through thick timbers and steel. He really got me curious about building and I was hooked.”

“NIDA is not just for actors,” said Taylor. “When I discovered the NIDA Staging course which is all about building for the theatre and it leads to other areas like festivals and events. I was really excited. It’s about doing things that are hands on. We create construction drawings which describe how something is being put together, rather than the look of it. And you can’t mess up because someone is going to be walking on your set, so it has to be safe and strong.”

“The second year is all theory and paperwork, about hydraulics, project management, electrical engineering, WHS. I’ve discovered that I love project management. I didn’t think I could do that, but I really liked it.”

Professional contractors work alongside the students in the construction of the staging for the October productions at NIDA. “All of the contractors that are here create such a good environment. They’re like a window to the outside world,” said Taylor. “They prepare you for the reality of what’s outside.”

Taylor is aware that women are in a minority in the set construction area. “Everyone has to prove themselves at work from day one,’ she said, ‘But being a girl I think you feel it a little more than others.”

“And there are funny moments too. I spent two weeks making staging platforms and then they were 100mm too short so I had to make extensions. I cried! I’m not sure my tutor knew what to do with me! Now I know how to fix that easily but back then in first year it was such a big deal.”

Taylor is building a drive to spin the framework of the revolve, all from scratch. “I chose to work on the Fraternal show so I could build a revolve. I’m ecstatic with how it’s going’ she said. ‘We had to build it in sections as it didn’t fit in the welding bay as it was so big.”

“I’ve worked on all the electrics and it’s my job this afternoon to make it spin! I am waiting on some sprokets and some electrics to be delivered to NIDA and then we can do that.”

Employment prospects in the staging sector are healthy and Taylor is positive about her future. “For my secondment I’ve been working with a staging company on music concerts. In January 2018 I’m going to do the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on the Gold Coast. I’m really looking forward to that.”