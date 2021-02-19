The problem of obesity in children is an issue of concern to many parents and scientists. Over the past four decades, the number of kids with obesity has increased 10 times. Obesity is not just an excess weight; it is a serious disease. If you have some suspicions about your own or your relatives’ health, you can apply a special obesity calculator.

This instrument can help determine the presence or absence of obesity. The tool uses the BMI (body mass index) – a level of body fat, which is based on weight and height. The BMI instrument takes into consideration the sex and age of a person. The age scale for kids is from 6 to 18 years. The tool will demonstrate the result, which should be checked with the list of World Health Organization BMI classifications. There are the following categories:

Severe thinness

Moderate thinness

Mild thinness

Normal (healthy) range

Overweight

Pre-obese

Obese class I

Obese class II

Obese class III

There are a lot of counting programs online or in different applications, which can help you in a very fast and easy way. There is a necessity to use the obesity calculator if your child has the following problems:

Inactive lifestyle (sedentary life without physical exercises)

Overeating (food with simple carbohydrates and eating a lot of snacks)

Genetics (kids whose parents suffered from obesity are prone to this illness)

Of course, the obesity calculator is just an automated mechanism; so, after getting a result, it is important to seek help from professionals including nutritionists and psychologists.

It is not permissible to let the problem take its course. Obesity disease can cause a lot of health complications like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and others.

Therefore, it is mandatory to take into account doctors’ advice, become a partner for your child in the diet process and active lifestyle, and not forget to maintain morale.