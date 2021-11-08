Parenting Tips for Helping a Child Struggling With Anxiety

According to research released in recent years, roughly 4 million children under the age of 17 have been diagnosed with anxiety worldwide. With these numbers growing, it is apparent that parents must take an active part in helping their little ones navigate the challenges of modern life. If you’re not sure what steps to take, there are a few simple actions you can consider immediately. Take a moment to review these suggestions and find the best way to parent a child who is dealing with anxiety.

Understand the Cause

One of the best ways to respond when you notice nervous behaviours in your child is by having a discussion to get to the reason behind the actions. Whether your child seems physically upset or is acting in a way that seems uncharacteristic or outright strange, it could all be signs pointing to anxiety. In order to learn more, you want to avoid asking any leading questions. Simply offer to listen to whatever your child has to say and do your part to really take in what he or she is telling you.

Work on Calming Techniques

It will not always be possible to get to the root of anxiety immediately. In fact, some people need years to discover exactly what is causing their feelings of nervousness and stress. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t some strategies to lessen the overall impact of anxiety. It is important to note that every child will respond differently to suggestions so don’t assume there is a one-size-fits-all model. For some, deep breaths are an immediate go-to solution. Others find that certain aromas or sounds bring about a soothing sensation.

As a parent, all you can really do is introduce techniques to your child and see which option clicks. Conduct some research and find an array of options that you can play around with the next time your child feels stressed.

Seek Professional Assistance

In many cases, anxiety goes deeper than just superficial stress about a specific real-world problem. Since the issue is abstract and rooted in a number of different mental health areas, you may find it best to visit a doctor to gain insight into what your child is dealing with. A doctor can recommend better coping techniques, medications, and counselling services depending on your child’s needs. If you need extra help paying for the costs of certain care services, don’t forget to use the childcare subsidy calculator 2021 to budget for whatever is on your plate.

Discuss Your Own Journey in a Healthy Way

Since estimates point out that a vast majority of the population of the planet have experienced intense levels of anxiety at one point or another in their lives, it stands to reason you have had your own bouts with the problem. One way you might be able to help your child is by discussing your own experiences with anxiety in a healthy way. You specifically want to help point out that you have been in your child’s position and have been able to cope by finding methods that work for you.

The idea here is to give your child hope about the moment. When anxiety attacks come about, it can be difficult for the mind to recall what it is like to feel normal. A child might not know what is happening or if what they are dealing with can be stopped. By talking about your experience, your kids will see that they can manage whatever comes along.

Find the Best Fit

With the numbers of children under the age of 17 experiencing anxiety rising consistently each year, parents should definitely consider different ways to handle discussions about mental health. By reviewing a variety of options for your kids, you will have an easier time making the most out of a difficult situation.