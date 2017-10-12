Pharmacist Elise Apolloni named 2017 Telstra ACT Business Woman of the Year

Congratulations to Elise Apolloni, 2017 Telstra ACT Business Woman of the Year. The Wanniassa pharmacist also won the Entrepreneur Award as well as the Young Business Women’s Award at the 2017 Telstra Australian Capital Territory Business Women’s Awards on 29 September 2017.

As managing partner for Capital Chemist Wanniassa, Ms Apolloni’s vision for the business is to make a positive impact on the health of the community.

Ms Apolloni says she wishes to connect customers with the most passionate and educated pharmacy health experts in Canberra.

“I believe pharmacists are massively under-utilised health professionals, and that women make amazing leaders in business. The world needs more people who challenge norms, bring up issues that can be uncomfortable to talk about and raise awareness of health conditions,” Ms Apolloni said.

Ms Apolloni is also passionate about better informing her community about mental health issues. She volunteers as a telephone crisis support worker at Lifeline Canberra and as a phone counsellor for the National Pharmacists’ Support Service. In addition, she is an instructor for Mental Health First Aid.

Also recognised at the 2017 Telstra Australian Capital Territory Business Women’s Awards were:

For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award winner: Adjunct Professor Kylie Ward, CEO of Australian College of Nursing, in Canberra.

Public Sector and Academia Award winner: Daryl Karp, Director of Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, in Parkes.

Corporate and Private Award winner: Ayesha Razzaq, General Manager Retail at ActewAGL, in Canberra.

Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer, said that all the ACT winners are extraordinary business women whose achievements deserve to be recognised.

“As an industry leader, Ms Apolloni’s passion helps her make a real difference within her community, showing innovative spirit when faced with challenges. Her professional development outside of the pharmacy, such as volunteering for Lifeline Canberra, is highly commendable.”

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards shine a light on women’s achievements as business leaders. They celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership, such as better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and, at a macro level, a thriving economy.

State and Territory winners will be flown to Melbourne for the National Awards judging, culminating in a Gala Dinner on the night of Tuesday 21 November 2017.

