Ruth Samer founder and CEO of ‘Care For Family’ is reinventing in-home care

As the founder and CEO of Care For Family, a company that offers an array of in-home care needs including aged-care, disability-care and child-care, Ruth Samer has reinvented in-home care.

Ruth has been working to provide safety and freedom for loved ones and their families for over 20 years. She now lives in the Sydney Eastern Suburb of Rose Bay and has two adult children.

With extensive experience in developing and managing programs for community based organisations, Ruth made the decision in 2014 to go her own way and reinvent in-home care. She created Care For Family with the goals of making ageing at home a reality and to empower her care professionals and nurses to deliver exceptional professional care.

Before founding Care For Family, Ruth studied business and human resources management and has a graduate diploma in Human Behaviour, a diploma in career counselling and is an Australian College of Applied Psychology (ACAP is where Ruth received Dip in Careers Counselling) accredited assessor and trainer.

Care For Family now has 90 employees and Ruth is heavily involved in every aspect of the business and is fully responsible for all recruiting. Ruth’s favourite thing about her role as CEO is achieving successful placements and helping clients feel happy and secure in their own home.

Ruth acknowledges that her biggest challenge with the business has been making Care For Family a largely recognised name in the industry. She has strived to overcome this challenge and says, “An informative and efficient website paired with a dedicated public relations team has been a way of overcoming this obstacle and has helped give Care for Family a strong name within this competitive industry.”

Ruth believes Care for Family embodies several key qualities that set it apart from other companies, “We have knowledge and understanding of aged care and what it means to maintain independence and dignity, we are authentic and empathetic and have the courage to take on daunting challenges that help people remain independent as they grow older.”

One of Ruth’s greatest successes is creating a team of caring professionals and generating a turnover that allows them to continue as a strong name in the industry. She plans to expand the business throughout Sydney then Australia and provide in house training with allied health service professionals to enhance the knowledge of her workers.