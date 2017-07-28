Setting Up an Online Business as Quickly as Possible

We’ve all had moments when we’ve craved a get rich quick scheme. The dream of waking up one morning with a greatly profitable company or business. Admittedly, generating any profit is going to take some time and effort. Nothing comes for free. But E-commerce has seen small businesses root themselves in the consumer market and establish their brands extremely quickly in comparison to their brick and mortar counterparts. There is less commitment, less stressful work involved and what’s more? You can be your own boss and work from home. Perfect!

Remember, you can always move to the high-street once you’ve experienced relative success and established a loyal customer base, so you get the best of both worlds. So if you want to set up a business with the fastest profit turnaround possible, the internet might be the way. Here’s everything you need to know about setting up as soon as possible.

Virtual versus Reality

Sometimes having tangible elements to your business increases potential customers’ trust in your brand and encourages them to spend with you over competitors. But renting out commercial space and arranging the overheads involved can be expensive and time-consuming. But there are ways to get around this. Having a physical business address gives an air of professionality. But not to worry, you can rent a virtual office street address. This will give your brand a location that your clients can send correspondence to without you having to provide them with your personal address. Once anything arrives, it will be scanned, uploaded and emailed to you. Perfect! You can also invest in a virtual office employee. This will give customers a business number where someone will answer on the other end of the line with personally tailored information for your brand, ready to answer any questions that might crop up.

CSS

You might not be able to work CSS yourself or may only have a simple working knowledge. But this is an essential part of the process of creating your website. You will need CSS for your web design in particular. So, if you don’t have a lot on your plate, it might be time to start watching some tutorials. If you don’t have the time to learn for yourself, you’ll have to call in the help of a professional. There are plenty of web designers out there, so do your research and find someone who is highly recommended, has plenty of experience and suits your company’s general aesthetic and style.

Programming

You will need to have a well-informed programmer at hand to help you out with developing apps related to your company. Apps are an extremely effective method of expanding brand awareness and encouraging consumers to browse your products, sign up for your updates and mailing lists and even make purchases. The more contact you have, the more free advertising you will have through word of mouth. So, start planning your app with a programmer who will be able to put all of your ideas into smartphone and tablet form.