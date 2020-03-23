Simple AC-262356 Guide

AC-262356 is categorized as a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, or SARM for short. It was introduced to the market by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, ubicated in San Diego, California.

The main purpose of this drug is to promote muscle growth, but the catch is that it doesn’t contain any steroidal properties. Apparently, it can also help prevent Alzheimer’s. There’s more detailed information over here.

But, what actually makes AC-262356 so eye-catching? Well, in case you didn’t know, most steroidal compounds affect your reproductive organs, as well as the prostate, and it can even go as far as shrinking your penis and balls. On the other hand, AC-262356 provides the benefits of steroidal compounds without any of these side-effects.

Women might worry about clitoris enlargement, though. But you won’t have to worry about this side effect if you take this drug. You won’t have to worry about it negatively affecting your sexual tissues, bone cells or the liver enzymes, either.

How Does It Work, Though?

There are some things you should know about it, though. When it comes to promoting muscle growth, there’s always something to worry about. In AC-262356’s case, what you should worry about is the fact that there are no long-term studies to get to know the possible side-effects of it on humans.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals performed studies on animals in 2007, but there have been no human studies or trials ever since.

There are some things you should know about AC-262356, tough. For example, it works similarly to other types of SARM. It targets the bones and muscle androgen receptors and interacts with them without actually affecting sexual tissue.

Androgen Receptors (AR) can actually affect our sexuality in some way or another (like our sexual development) and this gets worse when compounds containing Testosterone interacts with those receptors, thus, there’s a higher chance of it affecting other parts of our body, like the kidney, liver, muscles, bones and even the central nervous system. It can also affect sexual tissues.

The problems caused by these side-effects can be pretty nasty, too. Although it actually enhances and promotes muscle growth and helps you develop stronger bones, for men, it can increase the chance of suffering from prostate cancer and shrinking testicles. In the case of women, it can cause clitoris enlargement.

The thing about AC-262356 is that it binds directly to the AR. This way, it’s able to activate it to promote muscle and bone enhancing without affecting sexual tissues, or other parts of the body.

You can find more about the chemical process over here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AC-262,536.

How Effective Is It?

According to research, is it possible to obtain about 60% of the benefits obtained from standard supplements and compounds containing aiming to boost Testosterone. Androgenic activity is also reduced by 63%.

Still, being a SARM means that there are still chances of producing androgenic side-effects. The prostate is the one being at most risk if you decide to use it to promote muscle growth. You should pay attention to it in order to decide when it’s time to cut the intake, or perhaps reduce the dose.

Now, when the benefits of taking AC-262356 include:

1. It promotes muscle growth and helps create muscle mass

Like Testosterone, AC-262356 is able to enhance your body’s capabilities for muscle growth and gaining muscle mass. The great thing about this SARM in specific is that it doesn’t come with the same side-effects, and that is the main reason why people use it.

2. It helps prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Believe it or not, androgen receptors are able to help your body prevent Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. According to research performed by ACADIA, this compound can increase your androgen receptors levels, thus, reducing the chances of your suffering from Alzheimer’s.

3. It can help you prevent prostate cancer

Dihydrotestosterone, also known as DHT, is a type of hormone that promotes cell growth. Specifically, it targets the prostate. Higher levels of DHT can be translated as higher chances of suffering from prostate cancer. AC-262356 can actually reduce DHT levels, thus, reducing the chances of suffering from prostate cancer.

Possible Side Effects

As we mentioned earlier, there’s no research performed in humans for a long period of time to determine the possible side-effects of this drug in specific, other than the ones found in other types of SARM.

How to Use It

There are limited data available to determine the right dose. Considering that there are a bunch of factors to consider (age, gender, weight, and size) when deciding for a dose, the right thing to do is sticking to a dosage around 10mg/kg, going as far as 30mg/kg. This is the suggested dose for use and as a personal recommendation, you should start with the smallest dose, then see if anything has changed over a couple of weeks. You should increase the dose if you think that it’s necessary, but try not to surpass the recommended dose. If you encounter some of the side-effects found in SARM compounds, you should reduce the dose.