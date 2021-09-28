Some helpful tips for storing Baby Formula

Proper storage of baby formula largely determines its quality and, as a result, ensures the baby’s nutritional safety. There is always a possibility for the bacteria to get into a child’s growing organism with baby formula. Therefore, parents have to follow the general rules of the correct formula storage.

Moreover, it is important to be aware of not only how long it is stored but also what container is used for keeping, and how long an open package is stored. So, let’s try to disclose all these aspects of baby formula storage.

How to store powder infant formula

Usually, the expiration date of the infant milk is indicated on the package. However, this information can no longer be guided once it is opened. Powder formula is sold in tin, opaque cans, and, less often, in a glass jar. Sometimes manufacturers use cardboard packaging. In such a case, it is better to pour the powder into a dry sterile glass or tin can immediately after opening. At a temperature of 14-24 °C in a dry and cool place, it will be stored for 3 weeks because the longer baby formula is stored, the lower its vitamin value as vitamins tend to disintegrate while contacting with air.

The storage instructions for all baby formulas are very similar. But if you bought for example HiPP Dutch Stage 2 formula, look for the instructions on the Internet in English.

How long should diluted formula last

The diluted formula becomes unusable a few hours after preparation because a warm environment is the best place for bacteria to begin actively multiplying. For the same reason, you are not recommended to store the formula if a kid refuses to finish it, because bacteria could already enter the prepared baby food.

Do not feed a child several times with the same formula and pour out the leftovers. If you are going out, simply wrap a bottle with a blanket so that it remains warm as long as possible. You can surely use regular thermos, but it is better to avoid transfusions.

By the way, the baby food does not have to be warm, many children even like to have it cool, this does not affect the quality of food and digestion. A special bag for bottles made according to the principle of a thermos can store food warm for 3 hours.

Storage in the refrigerator

You are free to store the diluted infant formula in the refrigerator for no longer than a day. Is it possible to store the ready-made formula in the refrigerator if it was stored at room temperature before? Temperature changes are destructive for some bacteria, at the same time they are kind of a stimulus for some bacteria to develop. Therefore, it is better to boil a bottle beforehand. Here are some rules for proper storage in the fridge:

do not pour into another bottle

do not remove a teat

cover a teat with gauze or a plastic cup

disinfect a teat before feeding or replace it with another one

always taste formula before feeding

Pay attention to equipment for storage

A good container is an important part of proper storage. Here is what you should pay attention to:

use only bottles and nipples from reputed brands because cheap plastics could leak and glass could shatter easily

heat resistance is a must-have, so you need to select microwave-safe bottles

do not use washing ordinary cleaning materials for baby bottles. There are specialized cleaning agents and equipment for kid’s dishes