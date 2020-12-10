Spice Up Your Beauty Regime With These Four Apps

Creating the perfect beauty regime isn’t easy, but it can be a lot of fun! Perhaps you’re looking for a few new activities to spice up your beauty regime? In that case, why not take a look at these nifty apps? From cute makeup ideas to whiter teeth and skin care tips, these apps have got it sussed.

1. YouCam Makeup

Looking to improve your skincare regime, or try out some new makeup looks? With the YouCam application, you can do both. First, you snap a selfie, and once you’ve done so the app will analyze your photograph. Whether it’s signs of wrinkles, dark circles, or spots, YouCam Makeup has got plenty of advice, to improve your skincare routine. Take advantage of the skin diary to check what’s working best for your skin. Next up, check out the AR makeover feature, here you can test a range of makeup products from leading brands, and figure out what suits you best.

2. RYNKL

The RYNKL app is marketed as a ‘personal wrinkle doctor’. The app uses algorithms and artificial intelligence, to monitor aging signs, and spot changes in your face. First, you take selfies (either weekly or daily). Next, the app will provide info on the areas that need a bit more TLC. Besides this, the app can recommend the products and natural solutions that can help you to get more youthful skin.

3. Hairstyle Lite

Do you want a new hairstyle? Want to test out what it looks like before you take the leap? With the Hairstyle Lite app, you can do just that! Here you’ll find 36 hairstyles that you can try and 50+ colors. These options are free, yet if you want to upgrade you can access special ‘style packages’, and 800+ styles. Users can snap a photo, or choose one directly from their phone. It’s simple to share your pics with your hairstylist, or your friends. As well as this, you’ll get plenty of tips and hairstyle recommendations. Wondering which hairstyle suits your face shape? Hairstyle Lite has plenty of ideas about that.

4 . Teeth Whitening Tips

Considering getting your teeth whitened? First, you should take a look at this handy application. The app offers lots of natural remedies, to improve your pearly whites, whether it’s baking soda, herbs, or fruits. It’s a free tool that you can use offline, or on the go. You’d be surprised how many herbs have teeth whitening properties, most of these ingredients can be picked up easily at your grocery store or online. If you’re not having much luck, contact your dentist to see what your choices are. Whether it’s teeth whitening or adult braces, the modern world of dentistry has plenty of options to support your health and beauty regime.

Finding the perfect beauty routine for you can take a little bit of trial and error. Don’t be afraid to experiment with a few looks before you find your style!