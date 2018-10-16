Summer Soiree: Banishing the Burn from Your Outdoor Parties

When the sun is shining, there’s nothing better than throwing a little summer soiree for you and your family and friends to soak up the summer sunshine. Whether it’s a birthday party, an anniversary, a reunion or any other occasion, getting your summer playlist pumping and the drinks flowing is the best way to celebrate. Throw around the footie, fire up the barbeque and let the fun and games begin.

With the strong sunshine in Australia, it’s important that you take steps to keep your guests comfortable and protected from the sun while still having a great time. Make sure you have plenty of water to hand to keep everyone hydrated, have some extra sunscreen available if anyone needs it and set up a few shady areas to allow your guests some respite from the sun. Not only will cool areas keep your guests protected but it will keep your food fresh and your drinks cold, keeping the party alive for longer.

Continue reading to learn how you can keep your guests protected from the sun at your next summer soiree and still have a party to remember.

Create Shade

Creating cool, shaded areas is a great way to allow your guests to escape the heat for a while. Look into marquee hire in Melbourne to find a suitable size marquee for your outdoor space. Use the shaded area to serve food and drinks or if it’s a family event, create a play area for the kids. If you have big trees in your garden arrange seating under them to provide additional shaded areas. You can be creative and set up different areas with different decorations and themes to further add to the overall vibe at your summer shindig.

Offer Plenty Of Cold Drinks

To keep your guests cool in the hot summer sun, serve them ice cold drinks. Remember that while summer cocktails and beers are always a hit, they can be dehydrating when it’s very hot outside, so be sure to have plenty of non-alcoholic drinks on offer too. Set up a station with sodas, juice, ice tea, sweet tea, lemonade, and lots and lots of ice-cold refreshing water. Ensure you have plenty of ice available and have a few extra bags in the freezer as a backup.

Sunscreen

Nowadays, most people will have enough common sense to wear sunscreen, especially at an outdoor summer party. However, if you are running around playing games, jumping in and out of the pool or simply sweating a lot from the heat, your sunscreen will need to be reapplied. Have some extra sunscreen on offer for your guests to use so that everyone stays protected from the start of your party until the end. If you have kids in attendance be sure to have a high factor, kid-friendly sunscreen and keep them safe from the sun.

Serve Cool Snacks

Cold drinks are great to keep your guests hydrated and refreshed but a selection of cool snacks can work great too. Fruit is a great choice, with watermelon, grapes and pineapple being great choices that can be served as they are or made into fruit skewers. Leafy salads, pasta salad and light sandwiches are other good ideas but be sure to keep them in out of the sun. Of course, ice cream is the essential summer treat and will be a big hit with kids and adults alike. For something really different, why not try making your own juice pops and bring a little personality to your party.

Keep Your Guests Protected and Refreshed

A great summer party is always a good time but it’s important to take steps to ensure that your guests are comfortable. Offer areas for them to take a break from the harsh sunshine have extra sunscreen on offer and have plenty of hydrating refreshments and snacks to hand. The last thing you want is someone getting badly burned or dehydrated and your summer soiree coming to a grinding halt. Take the right precautions and ensure that your guests are protected and can enjoy the festivities in comfort.