Tech Event in Sydney to help address lack of homegrown talent in digital marketing

To help address a shortage of homegrown talent in Australia, digital marketing agency, Indago Digital, in partnership with other major players in the industry, are organising a free digital marketing careers event at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, 11th May 2018.

The event, Digital Cadets, is a free digital marketing careers and training event for outstanding University students in their final and penultimate years of study. Working with corporate partners; Google, ADMA, Randstad and UNiDAYS, as well as education partners that include; UTS, Macquarie University and Western Sydney University, the inaugural Digital Cadets event will:

1. Educate all University students that their skills are valued in digital marketing;

2. Train delegates on the various subjects within digital marketing;

3. Equip University students with the tools to land the best jobs in the industry; and

4. Bridge the gap between Universities and Australia’s digital marketing industry.

Places are limited, so only students in their final years of study at universities in New South Wales, are invited to apply for a place at Digital Cadets. Students who complete the online application form will also be entered into a free prize draw to win a Google Pixel 2 phone and $500 voucher to spend at UNiDAYS.

Gary Nissim from Indago Digital said that “It’s strange how the industry in Australia seems to favour importing digital marketing talent rather than growing its own. This is helping fuel the industry’s dependency on the volatile visa market as well as artificially inflating salaries.”

“If we build a foundation of local, diverse, intelligent and educated talent that is then well trained, we will be solving a broad range of issues the industry currently faces,” Mr Nissim said.

“We’re not naïve enough to believe that this event will solve the problem, but Indago Digital along with our corporate and education partners are initiating change.”

For more information about Digital Cadets please visit the website: indagodigital.com.au/training/digital-cadets/