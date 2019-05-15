The Easy Exercise Essentials – Where to Start When Building a Home Gym

The gym experience isn’t for everyone. If that sounds like you, then it can be tough to work out how to meet your fitness goals. Everyone wants to be able to feel comfortable when exercising, whether that is running on the street, lifting weights or more functional movements like yoga or Pilates. If the out of home experience isn’t for you, then perhaps it is time to consider building that home gym. If you aren’t sure where to start, use these simple tips to get you one step closer to achieving those fitness goals.

Functional cardio

One of the first steps to building your home gym is to focus on the different exercise types. Cardio is a vital part of any routine and is also one of the easiest pieces of equipment to purchase. A simple option to consider would be exercise bikes. Exercise bikes are the perfect option for a home gym for a number of reasons. Firstly, they don’t take up much space and with the right model can even fold down if you’re short on space. The second benefit is that unlike a treadmill, they don’t require electricity to operate. That means you can place the exercise bike anywhere and get the workout you are chasing. Exercise bikes are a great place to start when building out your home gym.

Weighted options

If you are looking to add some resistance training to your home routine, then adding a dumbbell set to your home gym is a great idea. Weights can be large, clunky and hard to store. As an alternative, dumbbell sets can be added to your home gym in vertical stands that require less room. Dumbbells are a versatile piece of equipment that can be used in various different exercises to target different muscle groups. The versatility and relative ease of use make dumbbells an ideal place to start in the home gym. Whether you want to add some extra weight to those functional movements like squats or lunges, or are looking for a more serious resistance workout, dumbbells are the perfect option.

Bench space

A piece of equipment that is often forgotten, but offers a number of benefits to any home gym, is the humble bench. A bench is a versatile piece of gym equipment that can be used with other equipment or on its own. Whether you use it as a functional option for seated or lying exercises, it is a necessary piece of equipment to achieve your goals. Depending on your needs, you can opt for a bench which is height adjustable to target more specific muscle groups through incline or declines. Offered at different price points and functionality levels, there is a bench out there to suit your home gym.

Recovery

The home gym shouldn’t be all about work, recovery is a very important aspect of any practise. One of the best pieces of equipment for recovery is a roller. Whether it is foam or some other form of material, a roller is one of the best ways to promote blood flow and oxygen to those sore muscles. In addition, you may also want to consider pressure balls which are specifically designed to target smaller muscle groups. Whatever the option you choose, no home gym can be complete without a good dose of recovery exercises and equipment.

Starting to create a home gym or workout space can be daunting if you don’t know where to start. Daytime commercials will try to sell you the most complex of equipment. The reality is, you just don’t need to overcomplicate it. Start simple and functional with these tips, then when you are ready you can begin scaling up.