The Hottest New Trend in Personalised Accessories and Gifting

You may have seen these stylish personalised drink bottles floating around Instagram. They are courtesy of the sustainable and stylish lifestyle brand Beysis.

Beysis is an Australian-owned lifestyle brand that supports social causes and promotes sustainability with their range of stylish, functional and customisable lifestyle accessories, that make “next level monogrammed gifts” (Whimn).

The Beysis range of vegan and cruelty free products have become the talk of social media, Body + Soul calling their infamous personalised water bottles this season’s “hottest fashion trend”, that “you’ll want to show off” and we tend to agree.

Beysis makes you the “queen of present giving”(Whimn) with their 3 step design process that puts you in control of your final product, you simply choose your product, add a special message or name, then get creative with fonts and sizing to create a one-of a kind piece that will make “a bloody lovely gift” (Mamamia).

So, who is Beysis?

The Beysis story began in 2016, when three Sydney-based friends, frustrated by the lack of stylish and affordable customisable products, formed a vision to create beauty and lifestyle products that would change the game (for the better).

With a collective passion for clean beauty, unique and functional everyday essentials and timeless style, they built a brand focussed on creating stylish and sustainable products that do more than just look pretty. From humble beginnings with the launch of a single customisable nail polish line, Beysis has been embraced by customers around the world, making it the sustainable and stylish lifestyle brand it is today.

This female-led lifestyle brand has a clear focus on creating products with style and sustainability in mind, from a personalised perfume atomiser to a personalised bottle that don’t just scream stylish, but also fight single use plastic. The Beysis personalised drink bottle, in particular has taken the internet (especially Instagram) by storm, as a stylish, practical and personal alternative to harmful single use plastic bottles, making the switch from disposable to reusable easy and on-trend.

Not only making an impact on single -use plastic but also a global impact, Beysis partners with Project Change International, a charity which seeks to empower disadvantaged girls through education. With 100% of the profits from their sustainable cotton shopping bag going directly to Project Change, they are helping to fund the university degrees of disadvantaged young women in Cambodia, while helping reduce the use of disposable plastic produce and shopping bags.

How do you personalise your own Beysis product?

When it comes to the design process, Beysis puts you in control and lets you get creative to design something unique and personal in three easy steps. Simply choose the perfect product, add your name or personal message, then get creative with fonts and sizing to create a unique piece that will make the perfect gift to treat yourself or someone special in your life.

