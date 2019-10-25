The Personal Touch – A Guide to Designing Your Own Decor

When it comes to making our homes feel comfortable and welcoming, while you may want it to look presentable, you don’t necessarily have to have it look as if it has been styled for the glossy front cover of a lifestyle magazine.

Whether you’re a person who is into French Provincial, with its class and functionality, or you’re a bohemian free spirit who loves nature and believes in balance and how things work in harmony.

One of the best ways to making your home warm and inviting is by including your own personal touches and the things that are special to you.

This can also include designing your own personalised decor. Whether it’s including a piece of furniture or adding some memorable artworks on your walls.

Not only will you have saved money by using your own personal items, but the house will feel more like your own.

Now let me give you some tips on how you can design your own and put your specialised stamp on the home.

Laser Cutting:

This is a great method if you want to design an array of items in different materials. Laser cutting in Melbourne can be performed on those such as wood, acrylic, plastic and leather.

Therefore, whether you want to have a lovely curved wooden dining table or the perfect leather couch, you can have it cut to the exact dimensions you need, with expert precision.

Make sure everything works together:

When designing, think about how you are going to make your decor work with your overall style, you should “consider the needs of each individual room.”

While being flamboyant and creative can be brilliant and display real personality, particularly when it comes to styling, it’s no use if it doesn’t have some purpose in the space.

Therefore, before you add the decor to your styled area, ask yourself some questions. “What is the purpose of this item?” “What function is the room going to have?” “What feel am I trying to give in here?”

With this in mind, you will have fewer occasions where the room feels as if it is just being filled and that it doesn’t have function or purpose.

Play with textures:

As I introduced in the beginning if you want to see where harmony and flow can come together in a space, work with texture and feel.

Looking to nature is a great way to add a sense of touch and reality to your home, while still being beautiful.

Those such as a carved table made of natural timbers can add depth, warmth and an intimate feel and bring a sense of the outdoors into your home.

Understand the style you are using for continuity:

Much like understanding the function of the decor in the room, it can be good to understand what style you want to encapsulate.

Of course, while the look of your home is always that of personal taste, it can help to have “an understanding of different styles when approaching a project.”

This is especially good advice if you have a house that has historical features or those that match a certain older style, such as colonial or federation.

While your own taste, unless it’s a formal lounge or dining, you don’t want colonial features jarring with mid-century modern in the same room.

This also is particularly if the building itself was built a while back and you want to keep some of the characteristics of the original design.

Conclusion:

Now, when it comes to adding that personal design to your home, I hope I have given you some tips on how you can create that special space.