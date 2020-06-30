The Right CBD Dosage and Chart for Reference

When it comes to figuring the amount of CBD oil that you should take, there are several factors that you need to put into consideration. Know more about medical cannabis or CBD here: https://www.britannica.com/science/medical-cannabis. Some of the factors that can affect the dosage include your weight, age, medical condition, and more. In this regard, figuring out the exact numbers are more into the art side than an exact science.

When you buy a product, it will come with instructions on the label of the recommended dose that you should take. The instructions on the labels vary since other ingredients are thrown into the mix.

The general recommended dose will depend first on your weight. Other factors, such as your body chemistry, allergies, and taking other prescribed pills, will follow.

The Food and Drug Administration has yet to regulate CBD, so there’s still no official guidelines. But there are best practices that you can follow. If you need help obtaining a dosage chart, you can check over this link for more information. Most people follow the general rule of thumb when taking cannabidiol, and the results are excellent. Before you find the right dose, here are some of the things that you need to know first.

How Safe is Cannabidiol to the Body?

The first thing you need to do is ease any concerns you may have about CBD. Clinical trials were done, and the results were promising. Fortunately, products with cannabinoids are safe for human consumption, and there are no side effects even if the dose can reach as high as1,400 milligrams a day.

Not only this, but there are no recorded very adverse side effects even if one is taking this to the maximum dose. This is why many people are incorporating the oil into their daily routine, and the product becomes very famous. It is infrequent to experience side effects for critics, and they are minimal episodes of tiredness, dry mouth, and low blood pressure. The ingredients in the bottle will contribute to these side effects, so it is better to only buy from trusted companies.

The Amount of CBD to Take

There is no right or wrong when it comes to the right amount of cannabidiol. If this is your first time trying the oil, it is recommended that you find the minimum dose for your weight. If you feel that you wanted to be more relaxed and less anxious, gradually increase the dose by about 5 mg after two weeks.

When you are in a dosage that brings you relief from back pain, anxiety, or even seizures, then you can stick to this. Fortunately, many studies can testify that users don’t become dependent on cannabidiol. This is unlike marijuana, where the people who smoke it will become addicted to the weed. This is a different case with cannabidiol, and the patients who have medical conditions will not develop a tolerance for the supplement.

Doses and Charts

The standard recommendations are based on your body weight, as mentioned before. Some companies can recommend that you need to take 1mg to 5 mg of the oil for every 10 pounds of weight you have. For example, you weigh 100 pounds. The starting dose can be 10 mg, and the higher dosage is 50 mg.

These must be all just a guide to start your therapeutic journey with cannabidiol. For some people who are already taking other supplements, the minimum dose can be more than enough if they do not suffer from any medical conditions.

Most people may take an occasional higher dose if they feel anxious about certain situations. If they need to speak in front of a crowd or need to socialize in a company party, they might go for a higher dosage than usual to help them feel at ease.

Note that since the oil can calm you down, you may feel tired in more than one instance. You may want to split over the supplements throughout the day, so you will still feel alert. A dose at night will help you get asleep more quickly, so you may want to check which hour is the most convenient time to take CBD.