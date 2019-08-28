The Things That No-One Tells You About Moving House and How You Can Prepare

No matter how far you are planning to move house, even if it is only a few miles away, then there needs to be a lot of planning. From packing, bagging things up, moving, and then unpacking, then there is a lot to plan and arrange. But the good news is that there are plenty of different things that you can do to help to make your own moving day go as smoothly as possible. There may be some things that don’t go smoothly, but some advanced preparation can really help to ease the stress of it all.

Declutter First Thing

If you are moving house, then it can be a great time to clear things out of your home that you no longer need. There is no point in packing things that you don’t really like or need, and then having to take them to your new house to just unpack there. You could even think about decluttering things right now, rather than waiting for your house to be on the market. If moving is on your mind, then think about what can be cleared out from your home, and sold, put into storage solutions or given away. Then there is the added bonus that you will save some money on packing materials and unpacking time, because you will simply have less stuff to unpack.

Extra Care with Special Items

It is so important to not be cavalier with the items in your house that really mean the most to you. Don’t just pop them in a box and hope for the best, or you could end up with problems and things that get broken. They should be made a priority and place them in a safe place or into the care of someone who you can collect them from after the moving madness is over. You wouldn’t want to lose a family heirloom or your wedding band, for example, or it could turn into a costly and upsetting move.

Pack a Day Bag

One the day of the move, then you need to think about having certain things ready and on-hand. There are things like toilet paper, phone chargers, bin liners, and so on, that are handy to have ready with you on the day. Then you don’t have to think about what box things are in, making you feel a little stressful, and it can be helpful on the day. So have a bag full of things that you need to have on-hand, and it can help you to make moving day itself run much more smoothly.

Don’t Be Too Hard on Yourself

Moving house can take a long time, and it can be hard to think that you haven’t unpacked by a certain date, and so on. But not being hard on yourself is really important. You might have to do some work on the new house, meaning that you have limited storage and so on, but don’t think that you’ve not done a good job if that is the case. There is no house move or even house-mover that is perfect, so that is an important point to remember.