These Australian women over 50 are taking control of how they age

Research commissioned by over 50s insurer Apia has found an overwhelming number of Australians are proactively redefining and taking control of the way they age, instead of just accepting what may have once been the status quo.

Motivational fitness instructor, wife and mum, Jill Healy-Quintard from Manly, NSW, proves you don’t have to be complacent when it comes to ageing. At 63, Jill lives life to the absolute fullest, taking control over her ageing by staying active, remaining engaged in her work and community and spending time with her family.

“Having a bright outlook on and commitment to healthy ageing is important, I definitely have that. I’m feeling as fit and healthy as ever in my 60s having learnt that regular exercise keeps me feeling young.” says Jill.

Jill even runs fitness classes including YogaPi, Fusion, BodyBarre and A45+ Fitness geared towards women within the 45-65 age bracket. “I promote the pro-ageing movement to the women in my classes to show the world we are strong, active and exciting women with so much knowledge, experience and joy for life.”

Jill hopes her actions will inspire others to take the necessary measures to gain control over their own ageing.

“I know that what I’m doing for myself as well as for others, is helping to remove the fear out of ageing. I believe in living life with a sense of joy, less fear and more fun”.

A best-selling author with her book The Power of Peak Performance: Discovering Your Missing Link , which hit number one on Amazon worldwide for its category, Darleen Barton from Nicholls in the ACT, hopes to encourage people to re-evaluate their own lives. Her book helps to reveal opportunities for people to really reach their full potential at any age.

Darleen also actively takes actions to improve and manage her own health after turning 50 by spending time in nature, eating well, minimal drinking and taking time out to nurture herself.

“Turning 50 is like turning 30 these days. Because I am still healthy, agile and busy – I am able to incorporate all of my life experiences into my role, along with my continued energy levels and I am achieving some great things,” said Darleen.

“Age also gives you the benefit of looking through life with a rear vision mirror. You can draw on experiences and situations in a calm, collected and very methodical way to develop a way forward. Age is one of the greatest gifts life can give you – and provided you are healthy and active, you are unstoppable once you turn 50.”

According to national survey, 78% of Australians over 50 are maintaining a healthy lifestyle. 69% are keeping up social interactions with family and friends and 42% are staying active in the community.

At 55, Sharon Thurin from Malvern, VIC, runs a successful business in the health and wellness space and is now exercising because of how it makes her feel, instead of how it makes her look.

“I am more comfortable with what I saw as my body flaws when younger and appreciate how important health is. Moderation is my key not deprivation,” said Sharon.

“I have gained control of aging by enjoying life to the max! I work hard in my business but also love to go out and have fun. I have more energy now, more confidence (despite getting older!) and love life. Running my own successful business in the health and wellness space certainly helps. I now exercise not for the weight loss but because of how it makes me feel when I do it.”

Head of Apia Customer Value, Geoff Keogh, said, “Growing older shouldn’t mean we have to accept everything that is typically associated with getting ‘old’. As our research demonstrates, today’s over 50s are indeed choosing proactivity over passiveness when it comes to their ageing. They are making simple choices to make sure they’re in a position to enjoy the next chapter.”

Louise Di Francesco from Coogee, NSW, has undertaken two of the world’s most difficult treks upon entering her 50s.

At ages 55 and 57, Louise undertook two of the world’s most difficult treks – Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania – the world’s highest non-technical peak, and Everest Base Camp.

“I have done this to force myself to be physically active, to make sure I keep challenging myself and taking myself out of my comfort zone and try and inspire other women of my age, that if I can do it, so can they,” said Louise.

Australians over 50s are also taking practical action through downsizing homes and getting help with everyday tasks. Overall, almost half of the over 50s say simplifying their lives helps them to feel more in control of their ageing.

Sally Arnold from Coogee, NSW, has also taken control of ageing by keeping active and exercising regularly.

“At age 50 I did my first Olympic distance triathlon. Now in my mid 60s I exercise daily, have a PT, do Pilates reformer too and other gym classes and weights,” said Sally.

Sally is also studying at Harvard University and runs her own business which she says keeps her feeling alive!

