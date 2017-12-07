Tips for Breaking into a Male-Dominated Industry

Link up with other women – There is power in numbers. Take a look around the community in your industry, as well as the social channels and online networks. Link up with other women and they will be able to provide you with ongoing opportunities, support, and understanding. Plus, you will make some amazing friends along the way too.

Don’t be afraid to ask for more – When the time comes to ask for a raise or a promotion, you should not feel intimidated because your boss is a male. The best thing to do is arm yourself with facts and figures that will help you to make your case and demonstrate your worth. Make sure your expectations are clear and don’t be afraid to let your boss know why you feel you deserve what you are asking for. Whether he agrees or not, he will respect you for it.

Make your voice heard – It does not matter whether you are going into restoration work or you plan on being a plumber, you should make your voice heard. Never assume that your boss is going to notice all of the hard work you do. Most men are vocal about what they want, which means you will need to speak up if you want to be heard. You need to be noticed to get ahead after all.

Develop a sense of humour and thick skin – The reason why some men find it difficult to accept females on the job is because they believe they are going to need to act differently when we are around. Show them that this isn’t the case, and you will immediately be accepted. They need to know that criticising their girlfriend in front of you isn’t going to make you fly off the handle and give them a lecture. Equally, this does not mean you should be tolerant of everything – if someone crosses the line, don’t stand for it. There are still boundaries.

Don’t let stereotypes get to you – When working in a male-dominated business, it is likely that you will be stereotyped at some point. Don’t let this get to you. You can’t take it personally. Just get on with your job and ignore it.

Take the leap – Last but not least, take the leap and don’t let any nagging doubt stop you from achieving your dreams. Women are often told they are too emotional for big jobs. But, this is your power. You understand the details and see the big picture, and this will make you valuable to any firm.

Breaking into a male-dominated industry can be scary, but it can also be very liberating. You may be a bit nervous about your first day on the job, but if you follow the tips below it should be a lot easier…

Follow the tips that have been mentioned above, and you will feel much more confident about breaking into a male-dominated business. From linking up with other women to not being afraid to ask for more, there are numerous ways you can make your mark and ensure you excel in your new career.