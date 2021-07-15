Tips for Single Mums Moving from Brisbane to Melbourne

Moving from Brisbane to Melbourne can be difficult, and it’s made even more challenging if you’re a single mum. Couple packing up your home with an 18+ hour drive and you have your work cut out for you.

Moving represents a new beginning for you and your family. Melbourne is a great city and a great place to raise kids. With the right mindset and a few simple tips, you can make your move from Brisbane to Melbourne much easier.

Tip 1: Prepare Your Kids

Moving is emotional for anyone, but those feelings can be especially intense for kids. Many kids experience stress when moving and are not sure how to process it. Be sure to tell your kids about the move early and give them plenty of time to ask questions and express their feelings.

If possible, involve your kids in the moving process. While they may not have a say in where you live or where they’ll go to school, you can let them help pick out new things for the house. If you have a chance to visit Melbourne for the actual move, take a trip to scope out the area so your kids are familiar with the location before moving day.

When your kids are prepared and feel some control over the move, it will go much more smoothly.

Tip 2: Unpack Your Kids’ Stuff First

The most important goal is that your kids get settled as quickly as possible. Kids are creatures of habit and do best when they have a routine. Try to unpack and set up their bedrooms as soon as you can. If you have some extra space in your new house, consider making a play space that your kids will love.

Some kids will want their new room and play area to look close to their old home. It can give them some comfort to create a familiar setting. Once you have your kids’ rooms unpacked and set up, you can start to establish a routine. Your kids routine will help them adjust to their new house and living in Melbourne.

Tip 3: Ask for Help

As a single mum, you likely feel like you have to do it all. You are, after all, something of a Superwoman. But there’s nothing wrong with asking for help, especially when you’re in the midst of a move. If you have family, friends, or neighbours who are willing to pitch in, be sure to take them up on the offer.

Ask people to help you help with packing, pick up new furniture you may need, or watch your kids while you handle tasks associated with the move. It’s not weak to ask for help. Parents should feel comfortable asking for help instead of letting things be more difficult than they have to be.

Tip 4: Hire a Moving Service

In addition to asking for help, you should also hire removalists to assist you with the move. Moving isn’t fun, but a 20-hour move with kids as a single parent is nearly impossible.

An interstate removalist service can make the process much smoother and less stressful. Buzz Me Removals is a Melbourne based, full-service removal company that give great personal service. They work with you to plan the move with your unique situation in mind. There are also large, nation-wide companies like Grace, who has a fantastic reputation for interstate removals.

The right removalists will tailor their service to the particular needs of your move. They can help with packing, organization, transport, and even storage. When you don’t have to handle the logistics of the move, you can spend more time helping your kids adjust.

Tip 5: Prepare for Melbourne Weather

Melbourne is known for its extremes in weather. It’s four seasons in one day! You can go from chilly to sweltering in a day. You’ll want to make sure your kids have suitable clothing for the season you’re moving in. Wearing layers is a good idea in Melbourne since they allow you to adjust your warmth as the conditions change throughout the day.

Tip 6: Find Fun Stuff to Do in Melbourne

Once your family is in Melbourne, it’s time to start your new lifestyle. Get out with your kids and find all the necessary places, like the grocery store, post office, and library. You should also look for fun things to do with your kids. Find your neighbourhood park and make some new friends. There are several fun parks throughout most suburbs and for a special treat, Luna Park in St Kilda is a wonderful amusement park.

Final Thoughts

As a single mum moving from Brisbane to Melbourne, there will certainly be challenges however with these ideas, we hope you make the transition as smooth as possible. With these tips, you can get your move out of the way and leave time to focus on your new life in Melbourne.