Trend in cars for women

Women have a leading role worldwide, women now play different roles in society, countries such as Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Norway, Jamaica, among others, have found state leaders in women.On the roads, women also play different roles, as conductors of school, public and private service, even in mass transport systems. For our readers we have some tips that will help you when taking the wheel.

It was believed that women were looking for a car with easy maneuverability, nowadays they look for it according to taste, need and budget without being limited to size, they evaluate more gadgets that facilitate driving such as having the radio controls on the steering wheel, bluetooth for answer and make calls, backup camera and security systems that protect the family.

Tips for women behind the wheel

Be ready before leaving, some come out pale and wear makeup or hair during the tour, this type of practice can trigger accidents. Organize your time and allocate the necessary time to go out as always “beautiful”, if the morning did not give you enough time to do it, it is better to park in a safe place to finish your grooming with ease.

The shoes

Our women have a great obsession with footwear, however behind the wheel it is important to use a suitable shoe, not too high that can reduce the reaction capacity and maneuverability, it is advisable to have a pair of comfortable shoes inside the car, the idea is to mobilize in the most comfortable and practical way possible.

The distractions

Women have infinite qualities, one of them and the one that men are most criticized of is that of being multitasking, they are experts doing different things at the same time, different from us who are single-tasking and until we finish something we hardly coordinate two activities at the time. However, when it comes to safety, it is better to keep your concentration and your senses behind the wheel, not looking at children, using the phone or doing other activities while driving.

Take care of your personal belongings

Girls are more vulnerable, since they carry purses or purses, jewelry, earrings and items of value in sight, remember that the safest place is the trunk; An aggravating factor is walking with the windows down, because friends of others see women as a potential victim to steal easily accessible items.

Loose objects

Check the objects present in your vehicle, for women who are mothers, try not to leave objects or toys in the cabin of the car, these can obstruct the pedals that operate the vehicle while driving causing accidents.

Pregnant woman

Women in a state of pregnancy should have a series of major cares, a comfortable and safe driving position is recommended, adjusting elements such as the driver’s seat, steering wheel, seat belts so that they do not abuse the person who is on the way.

Maintenance according to mileage

Women are more organized and methodical, they could take advantage of these skills to control the mileage of the car, to carry out the respective change, maintenance and revision according to the manufacturer. It is not just about putting gas, changing oil, keeping it clean and driving, we must pay special attention to the pressure of the tires and the engine lights.

