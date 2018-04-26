Tips to Keep Your Pets Happy in Cold Weather

With winter fast approaching, there is no better time to get prepped for the colder months and ensure that your beloved fur babies stay warm and happy when the temperature drops.

Thanks to the online pet sitting community Pawshake, for providing these tips for keeping your pet happy in cold weather:

1. Outdoor Pets

If your pet must spend the majority of their time outside then ensuring that they have proper outdoor housing is absolutely vital. There’s a great range of kennels for dogs and enclosures for cats, chooks, bunnies and more that offer water, rain, frost and wind protection. You must ensure your pet’s bedding is raised off the floor and away from cold drafts including the door ways of kennels. Fill an outside kennel with warm dry blankets that are washed regularly.

2. Feed Me!

You may notice that your pet’s appetite will increase during the winter months. This is especially true for pets who spend a lot of time outdoors as they will use more energy to keep themselves warm. Make sure you keep a close eye on their weight ensuring that they are properly nourished, but not overfed from too many winter snacks.

3. Book a Pet Sitter

Chasing the snow this winter and hitting the slopes? Not to worry! Pawshake is here offering a wealth of online trusted pet-sitters to look after your precious pets whilst you vacay. They will even send you daily photo updates of your beloved animals so you can see that your pet is safe and sound with the sitter this winter.

4. Walkies

There’s nothing like a walk in the park and some aerobic exercise to get rid of the winter blues. Rug up and head out for your pet’s favourite activity. Not only will your dog love you for it, you’ll be feeling fantastic in no time too.

5. Keep me Warm

Particularly on colder winters days, these can be uncomfortable for slimmer, younger or older dogs and cats. Try placing a hot water bottle, with warm not hot water, into your pet’s bedding to keep them nice and cosy.