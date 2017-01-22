Travel: 5 Hidden Gold Coast Gems

The Gold Coast is known for many things – its glorious beaches, its exciting nightlife, weather patterns that are absolutely typical of Queensland’s great south east. But there’s a lot more to Brisbane’s party-animal younger sibling than what you can find in the heart of Surfers Paradise.

1. Mt. Tamborine

Mt. Tamborine has long been one of the Gold Coast’s signature landmarks, the centre of the Hinterland and visible from just about any point up and down the coast. As well as offering some of the very best views of the city itself, Mt. Tamborine is home to a wide range of entertainment for day-trippers. There are restaurants, pubs and bars, galleries and historical sites, and that’s before you get to the many spectacular nature trails! There’s a lot to do on Tamborine so check out tourism sites such as Inside Gold Coast to maximise your day on the mountain.

2. Glow Worm Caves

Speaking of Mt. Tamborine, some of the area’s most enjoyable and tranquil attractions are its glow worm caves. An amazing reward for those keen to embark on a bushwalk, the glow worm caves have to be seen to be believed. The purpose-built rock formations are home to thousands of tiny, harmless phosphorescent worms. If the walk out to the caves doesn’t take your breath away, these little guys certainly will.

3. Ichi-ban Boshi

As a visitor on the Gold Coast, you’re surely going to want to know where you’ll find the best food, right? Ichi-ban Boshi is a family restaurant nestled in the heart of Scarborough Street in Southport and is home to the very best Japanese food in the city. There’s something for everyone – if you’ve never had Japanese before, try the chicken katsudon or katsu curry! If you’re a veteran, the simple-but-flavoursome yakisoba is to die for. Delicious food, affordably priced and generous in their portion sizes – your life will never be the same.

4. Tropical Fruit World

Do you love avocado? Of course you do, you’re not a monster. What would you say if you knew there was an entire tourist attraction dedicated to the beautiful, flavoursome gourd/fountain of youth that is the avocado? Well you might want to sit down because not only does this magical place exist, but you can go there right now. Tropical Fruit World, as their name may suggest, have many other fruits in their beautiful, expansive orchard and will happily provide a guided tour but, c’mon, avocado.

5. Burleigh Brewing Company

The Burleigh Brewing Company is a newcomer to the Gold Coast, situated in the heart of the Burleigh Heads industrial district. What began as a local microbrewery has become one of the city’s best places for a drink and entertainment with friends during the weekend. Live music, tastings, stylish surrounds and a great selection of beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, make this a must-visit. Stop by on a Friday night if you can, for best results.

These are just a few of the hidden gems waiting for you on the Gold Coast. What are some of your favourite little-known spots on the Gold Coast? Help your fellow travellers out and leave a comment below.