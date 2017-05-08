Travel Inspiration: Top Destinations for Your Next Girly Getaway

Share this: Twitter

There are never enough holidays in a year, and that’s why you have to make each one count. Whatever stage of life you’re at, it’s always great if you can squeeze in a trip with the girls – whether it’s a full-blown two-week vacation or a sneaky weekend away from the routine of normal life. Done well, a girls’ holiday is a great opportunity to spend some quality time with your best friends and will give you some fantastic memories.

So where exactly can you have the best girly getaway of all time? Here are just a few ideas:

The Ultimate Slovenian Tour

Slovenia is one of Europe’s hidden gems, filled with beautiful natural landscapes and exciting nightlife. The country’s capital, Ljubljana, is packed with incredible bars and clubs where you can join backpackers, holiday-makers and locals on one of the most renowned pub crawls on the continent.

Then, unwind in the sun by the beautiful Lake Bled, which is easily accessible by train or bus from the capital. Rent out a paddleboat and row to the island in the middle of the lake, wander or cycle the 4-mile circumference, or get in and have a swim! There are also plenty of lovely cafes, bars and restaurants nearby or supermarkets where you can get supplies for a lovely sunset picnic.

Should you wish to extend your trip even further, the Soca Valley offers outstanding scenery, endless hiking opportunities and the perfect place for water sports and activities.

Viva Las Vegas!

Until you’ve experienced Las Vegas for yourself, you can’t appreciate just how much of a blast it is! Although it may sound a bit of a cliché, Sin City is perhaps the ultimate destination for a hedonistic girly trip. Before you approach the gaming tables in person, you may want to spend some time getting your casino skills up to scratch by practising. Online casinos tend to offer generous sign-up bonuses for new players, so if you’re looking to brush up on your casino knowledge online, visit a starting bonus comparison website such as http://www.casinouk.com to find which one will give you the most.

In Vegas, not only do you have the thrill of playing casino games in some of the fanciest and most luxurious casinos on the planet, but there are all kinds of other entertainment to be had in this most vibrant of settings. There are always big names performing in Vegas – this year, the line-up includes Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Mariah Carey. Also, back in Vegas for another residency this year are the Backstreet Boys with their “Larger Than Life” show taking place at The AXIS, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

And if the thrill of gambling whets your appetite for more adrenaline-pumping activities, spend a day at Vegas’s latest attraction – XPark Vegas, where you can bungee jump, do obstacle courses and go speedboat racing.

Find Your Inner Calm in Bali

For a girlie trip that’s all about taking it easy and de-stressing, keep it relatively local and hop on a plane to Bali. There, you and your mates can spend your time being pampered and unwinding in five-star surroundings at the Four Seasons Bali Resort at Sayan.

In the beautiful grounds of the hotel, with the Ayung river flowing in the background, you can try out anti-gravity yoga. There’s a resident wellness guide in the form of a former Buddhist monk, who will help you sort out the meaning of life.

You can also book in to have a traditional healing session from a local in their home. And if you really want to return to normal life feeling thoroughly rebalanced and restored, don’t miss out on having a water purification ceremony with a Balian high priestess.

Where you choose to go for your girls’ vacation depends on who you’re going with, of course, and what each of you wants to get out of it. But with a little research it shouldn’t be too hard to plan the perfect trip that you can all enjoy together.