Understanding the Benefits of Working in Disability Care

Do you want to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities? Working in disability care can be rewarding and challenging. Whilst it can have its fair share of challenges, there’s no denying that this role can also be deeply satisfying for a number of reasons.

You will have the opportunity to help some of society’s most vulnerable members live fuller, more independent and enriched lives. In doing so, you may find that you yourself have been enriched too, and that your own life has taken on a revitalised sense of purpose. You can also enjoy opportunities for professional growth and advancement that you might not find elsewhere.

Here are some of the leading benefits you will experience when working with people with disabilities.

You Will Be Challenged, And Rewarded

Helping those who need it most can be an incredibly satisfying experience. You’ll have the opportunity to work closely with individuals who rely on your assistance every day – meaning that your work environment will never be void of gratitude.

You’ll be able to make a difference in their lives, whilst also developing your skills as a caregiver, alongside other skills such as interpersonal communication with a diverse array of people. Alongside this, it’s well worth keeping in mind that being a carer can be so much more hands-on than working as a nurse, or in other similar professions where you may have multiple people to care for across a wide number of contexts. Being a carer isn’t just about giving someone assistance when they need it; it’s about making sure that person has everything they need for an enjoyable life.

You Will Never Be Without a Job

The Australian Government’s Job Outlook website lists aged or disabled carer positions as very strong in terms of future growth. We have an ageing population, and a growing number of Australian citizens require regular care or support.

There are currently 4 million Australians living with a disability and, according to the Department of Education, Skills and Employment, there will be approximately 245,000 jobs in this sector available across the nation by 2023.

The National Disability Services’ Australian Disability Workforce Report, has thoroughly outlined the future growth of this sector. Similarly, the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), reflects that a demand for carers rose almost 10 percent, compared to 1.6 percent growth across all other jobs.

There is also an increased demand for casual disability care support workers, as casual workers currently make up 40 percent of the industry. For those looking to make a difference and work whilst balancing other life commitments, casual work in the disability care sector can be a highly practical source of income.

There Is Plenty Of Variety

As stated earlier, working with people with disabilities can be an incredibly rewarding experience, with being a pillar of support for individuals being just the tip of the iceberg. When working as a carer, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a variety of settings and meet some amazing people who you may not have been exposed to otherwise. You can start to see life in a whole new way, and by interacting with people who are so different from you, come to appreciate the beauty of diversity. It’s also important to note that there is no typical day at work – each day will be different as well, which means that you can never get bored.

You will never know what is going to happen next. One day you might go shopping and do some home cooking, and the next day you might attend an event or visit a location you’ve never been to before.

Along the way, you’ll also be learning new skills, making connections in your wider community, and experiencing ongoing opportunities for personal growth that you may have never thought possible.

You Will Make A Real Difference In The Lives Of Others

Anybody who’s experienced the joys of this job can tell you that caregiving truly is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world. You get to help people develop skills, boost their confidence, gain their own agency, and thus, be more autonomous in their personal lives. Yes, it’s not always easy, but nothing worth doing ever is, and the sense of fulfillment or purpose that you get to take home makes it all just that much more worthwhile.

There is truly no better feeling than seeing someone grow into a confident individual who feels empowered to take on more aspects of their own care under your supportive eye. It’s time for you to be part of something bigger.