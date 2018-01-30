Unique Hen and Bucks Party Ideas in Australia

Unforgettable Hen Party Ideas

Before tying the knot , the bride and groom will want to take the time to mark the occasion by celebrating with their best friends by holding a hen or bucks party. While drinking and dancing are likely to form a prominent part of the celebrations, people who want to make sure that the event is truly special can also choose to include a selection of more unusual activities. These ideas will help you plan a bucks party in Sydney that you and your friends will never forget.

The ladies can spend time catching up on all of the latest gossip and indulge in plenty of pampering so that the bride to be looks and feels her best before the big day. Arranging a glamorous spa day in one of the area’s exclusive hotels and spas is the perfect way to unwind in style. After enjoying a selection of luxurious spa treatments such as oil massages, sauna sessions and facials, women can gather in a private function room to indulge in high tea, where there will also be plenty of time to catch up.

Ladies can also take in the sights of Sydney harbour and enjoy a few drinks on board a classic cruise ship as they glide around the harbour. Private cruises can be arranged for any time of the day or night and can include activities such as cooking classes on board the boat. As day turns into night, the girls can get their groove on with cool tunes or indulge in a decent dinner party served by a host of mouth watering waiters who will be on hand to cater to every need and desire.

This is also the perfect opportunity to try something a little different and ladies who have a head for heights are sure to have fun taking part in a silks experience where they will learn graceful poses that are sure to impress as they twist and turn through two pieces of fabric that hang suspending from the ceiling. Those who dare can also take a turn at flying through the air on the flying trapeze and this is a great bonding experience that will never be forgotten by all who choose to take part.

Adrenaline Fuelled Bucks Party Ideas

The guys can let off a little bit of steam and bond before the big day by taking part in alternative bucks party ideas that are sure to get the adrenaline pumping. Taking part in a paintballing experience is the perfect way for the guys to reconnect and there are sure to be plenty of thrills and spills on the battlefield, while go-karting and ATV adventures allow men to put the pedal to the metal and get their engines running.

The guys can get together and learn how to make a selection of cool cocktails that are sure to impress at a special cocktail making class. In addition to learning how to make the favourite drinks of their ladies, the guys will be able to sample their creations and this is a great way to get into the party spirit and warm up for the night of drinking and debauchery ahead.

Hiring a party bus and taking a tour of Sydney after dark is one of the unique bucks party ideas that the guys are sure to love. One of the great things about hiring a party bus for the evening is that the guys will be able to get as wild as they want while enjoying their favourite drinks and taking part in a range of different types of activities. Hiring a stripper to hop on board the party bus is a great way to add a little heat to the party, while the guys can also have fun taking part in unique bucks party ideas such as video games competitions and playing poker or even shake their stuff to tunes provided by a private DJ.