Urban Vs. Rural Vacations

Vacations are the time when we get to cut loose and finally relax. Work is far away, as are the troubles of our daily lives. The only real problem you have to contend with is where to vacation! Whether you’re considering a beachside or mountain top resort, the real question most people need to ask themselves is whether they want a rural or urban vacation. There are so many pros and cons between the two that making a choice can be overwhelming for some! Here are the perks and detractors for each, and how to make the right vacation decision for yourself!

Urban Vacation

Traveling to new and exciting cities is one of the top ways people travel. There are endless movies and books about people finding themselves while getting lost in New York City or London. This vacation option is significant for a reason; here’s how it stacks up.

Pros:

Urban areas have tons of perks! The main one is that if you’re going to a foreign country, cities are more likely to have people who speak your language and be more capable of helping you if you find yourself in need. Cities also have endless sources of entertainment and night lives that no small town can live up to.

Cons:

Cities are crowded and noisy, so if you’re going on vacation to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, it might not be an excellent fit for you. Cities also have higher crime rates on average, which means you’ll have to be more careful about pickpockets and scammers.

Rural Vacation

A rural getaway is what a lot of people need. The quiet serenity of gorgeous ski slopes might be all it takes for you to start looking at Banff homes for sale. Although these vacations are a joy, they also have their fallbacks to consider.

Pros:

There is so much to love about getting away to smaller and quieter towns. You can enjoy an idyllic view without all of the noise and clatter of a big city. Traffic doesn’t exist, and you can spend as much time lounging as you want without feeling judged. A rural vacation is a slow and easy one that anyone could enjoy.

Cons:

There’s generally less convenience when vacationing in a smaller town. This problem doesn’t mean you can’t get food you like or that you’ll have to travel on foot- but you might not be able to get a burger at four in the morning: and your Uber or Lyft driver may take an extra ten to thirty minutes to get to you.

Over All

Although both have their perks and problems, it’s essential to realize the main question is what you want your vacation to be! Are you aching to spend a week running from shops to fun exhibits, or would you rather lounge on a beach or at a ski resort? Think hard about these options, and then decide what will make you happiest! It’s a vacation: give yourself what you want.