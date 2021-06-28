What to Do With Cremation Ashes Of a Loved One

The passing of a loved one is always a sad and trying time. It can be very difficult to come to terms with the grief and sense of loss, something that is experienced by everyone who was close to the person who passed away.

If you choose cremation over burial, there are some interesting things you can do with the ashes that will help the living feel better and come to terms with the loss, and also ways to ensure that the memory of your loved one lives on.

Let’s take a look at some ideas of what you can do with the ashes of a loved one.

1. Scatter the Ashes In Their Favourite Place

Most people would have had a favourite place they loved to visit or hang out. It might be a holiday destination, an area of the beach, somewhere up in the mountains or in a local park. It’s very common to scatter a loved one’s ashes in a place that they loved to spend time.

If a loved one didn’t mention what they wanted to be done with their ashes when they were still alive, those close to the person will know exactly what locations were their favourite places to chill out.

2. Legacy Trees

One way to ensure the memory of a loved one lives on and a part of them still exists in the physical world is to have their ashes buried as a tree. In other words, a cremation tree.

There are legacy trees and there are memorial trees. A legacy tree differs from a memorial tree in the following way. A memorial tree is planted instead of a tombstone, either on top of or close to where the ashes urn of a loved one is buried. The ashes are left untreated. Legacy trees, on the other hand, have the ashes of the loved one specially treated. The detoxified ash is infused with the soil when the legacy tree is planted. As the tree grows, the tree takes up the nutrients of the soil, including the specially treated ashes of the loved one.

Legacy trees and parks specially designed for this purpose are something that’s been growing in popularity in recent times. Essentially, the loved one becomes part of the tree in a small way.

When a loved one becomes part of a plant or a tree, in a sense, it’s like a part of them is still living. It’s also a very positive and comforting way to remember someone and you can visit their memorial tree whenever you like.

3. Turn Them Into Jewellery

Another cool idea is to create jewellery from the ashes. This could be in the form of having some of the ashes inside a pendant, a bracelet, or even on a ring. You only need a tiny amount of the ashes for this idea and the remainder can be placed somewhere else.

Memorial jewellery is an exceptional and rather intimate way of keeping a loved one close to you and there are many designs available, so you’ll find a piece that suits your taste or even the style of the loved one who has passed.

4. Set Up a Home Memorial

People often do this type of thing for their pets after they die, but it can certainly be done for a person as well.

Create a section in the home, possibly in the living room, and set up a small table to place the cremation urn on. Include a bouquet of artificial flowers or a plant and some photos of the person who passed away.

However you design your memorial or wherever you choose to set it up, it’ll be a constant reminder and you’ll always feel like the person is still close to you.

5. Turn Cremation Ashes Into Artwork

If you know an artist who can do a special painting for you, a portion of the cremation ashes can be added to the paint that’s used to create the piece. It’s a novel and unique way of remembering someone and you’ll always have the artwork hanging proudly and prominently on your wall. Choose a scene that would be pleasing to the loved one who has passed on and maybe even have the artist paint the deceased’s name on the painting.

In Conclusion

There are truly countless ways you can distribute a person’s cremation ashes. This article has just touched on a few to get you started. Whatever you choose to do, you’ll be honouring the memory of your loved one.