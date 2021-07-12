What to Wear on Your First Day at Work

If you are getting ready for your first day at work, you are probably feeling very nervous and very excited. To start your day off in the right way, you need to make sure you are dressed professionally and that you look the part. Not only will this ensure that you impress your boss, but it will give you the confidence you need to excel in your new position. After all, feeling uncomfortable all day because of your clothing isn’t ideal. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some dos and don’ts.

DON’T over accessorise

If you want to add some accessories to your outfit, it is best to keep it simple. A pair of diamond stud earrings and watch will look beautiful and professional. On the other hand, a collection of bangles won’t only look unsuitable, but could irritate all of your co-workers too. Not everyone likes the sound of bangles clinking against each other! If you want to make a good impression, ditch the accessories.

DO get your hair done professionally

It is definitely a good idea to get your hair done professionally for your first day. This is especially the case if you have wild and untamed hair naturally. The messy chic look doesn’t really cut it in the office. Instead, a sleek updo or straight, sophisticated style will work best. Instagram can provide you with some inspiration regarding looks that work well in the office. It’s all about looking professional without overdoing it – you’re not going to prom after all.

DON’T wear loud clothing with busy patterns

You may not want to stick to the favoured monochrome colour palette, and that’s fine, but this does not mean you should go overboard. Save your loud dress sense for the weekends. Instead, choose solid colours to give your look some personality, rather than a patterned piece. After all, you want people to pay attention to you, not your clothing.

DO check out the dress code

It is important to find out whether there is a dress code at your new place of work. The last thing you want to do is turn up on your first day to find that you have already broken a rule before you’ve even started. Don’t be afraid to send an email to find out if there is a dress code. It’s better to be a “pest” than to appear as if you don’t have any respect for the rules.

DON’T wear something that doesn’t fit

This may sound obvious, but you would be surprised by how many people dig out an old suit or borrow one from their friend, even if it doesn’t fit properly. Not only will ill-fitting clothing look bad, but you will feel uncomfortable, which is the last thing you want on your first day.

DO go for a designer brand

It does make a lot of sense to go for a reputable designer brand because you can be sure that your outfit will look amazing and it will feel incredible too. This will give you the confidence you need to have a successful first day in your new workplace. The Louis Vuitton brand is a good option to consider. You know you are guaranteed clothing that is made from the most luxurious materials and features some of the latest and most beautiful trends too.

DON’T wear shoes that hurt your feet

Yes, high heels do look good, but they can soon look bad if you do not know how to walk in them properly and they hurt your feet. Rather than focusing on your very first day in the workplace, the only thing that you are going to be focused on is your sore feet. This is why it is important to make a sensible decision when it comes to the shoes you wear at work. You do not need to go for heels that are crazy high in order to look smart and professional. There are lots of great options out there.

So there you have it: some of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to dressing for your very first day in the workplace. It can certainly be a nervous experience, but so long as you are comfortable and feel confident in your outfit, this will flow through into the rest of your day as well. Follow the tips that have been mentioned above, and you will ensure you are dressed for success on your first day at work. Good luck!