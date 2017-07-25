What you need to become a vet in the UK

If you are considering becoming a vet, it’s a very noble career path. Most people choose to go into this career due of a great love of animals. Being a vet is not for the lighthearted, dealing with animals is a highly stressful job as they can’t talk and explain what is wrong with them. Being a vet is not limited to just pets and farm animals, being a vet can extend to working with zoo animals and many more amazing opportunities. Check out this awesome advice brought to you by Jobs from Vet times.

A-levels

Choosing your A-levels can be a stressful time in any young person life. You are choosing your future when you decide what to study. If you are planning on becoming a vet there are some very obvious A-level choices you need to make.

Firstly you need to make sure you are definitely choosing biology. Choosing biology is very important as it teaches you about anatomy. It’s the most obvious choice, however, there are other choices, which are not as obvious.

You will also need to choose at least one or two subjects from math’s, physics and finally chemistry. Chemistry may be the best option as it teaches you about chemicals as well as how they react together. You need to make sure you are hitting some grade goals too; most universities in England will want you to be at an AAA level. However, some universities ask that you have at AAA grade however if you are aiming for Cambridge you will need an A*AA.

Some universities may require that you also take the BMAT, which BIOmedical admissions examination. If you don’t reach the required A-levels do not fret, as some universities will offer foundation years if you do not reach the required amount of A-levels.

Choosing the right university for you

A degree in veterinary medicine is in fact very similar to a medical degree. Similar to medicine as they both last for 5 years, however at Cambridge it lasts for 6 years. In the way that all medical degrees are similar regardless of what university you go, veterinary medical degrees are the same.

All degrees are recognised Royal College, this means that all degrees much cover certain key areas of study and don’t vary too much in the curriculum. However, make sure you research which university you want to attend extensively and understand what their requirements are. Be prepared to work hard as choosing this degree is a commitment and requires long hours in the library and sometimes you may even need to pull an all night study session.

Why choose to study a veterinary medical degree

Having a deep love of animals is imperative when you choose a degree in veterinary medicine as well as having an interest in biology. Becoming a vet can be an extraordinary job; it is constantly challenging and always evolving. It requires good levels of creativity; good interpersonal skills and finally, you need to be a good problem solver.

Animals cannot talk and sometimes being a vet you will need to get your investigator hat on and discover the problem at hand. This challenging job is great for those who have a natural flair for science. It will be the most challenging 5 years but the rewards at the end will be worth all the hardships you go through.