Where to Dine in Style in the Bahamas

When we go on vacation not only do we want to stay somewhere nice such as one of the many homes for rent in bahamas but we also want to eat out in style. We all go on vacation to enjoy ourselves which is why we often look for some great places to eat. If you are partial to a spot of fine dining then you’re going to love spending time in the Bahamas. This is because there are many places for you to dine in style which potentially means you can enjoy an exquisite meal nearly every day. But where are the best places to eat in the Bahamas? And how can you get that fine dining experience you love? Read on for more information!

Sapodilla

Found at West Way Street, Half mile east of Caves Point, Nassau, Sapodilla is a Seafood, Caribbean and European restaurant. This restaurant has a lot of very special dishes on the menu allowing you to try something different every time you visit. With light décor and an elegant atmosphere, this restaurant really is something special. The waiting staff at Sapodilla are second to none at it seems they simply cannot do enough for you. With live music now and again and beautifully served dishes, this restaurant is well worth the visit.

One of the best things about this fine dining restaurant is that if you order the fish it will be cooked right in front of you so that it’s done to your satisfaction. With elegant surroundings including a fountain and a luscious green landscape, your visit to Sapodilla will be one that you’ll never forget. Dine in charming surroundings and sit back and relax while the team of very friendly waiting staff do their best to make your time at the restaurant a luxurious one.

The Dunmore Restaurant

Situated at Goal Street, Dunmore Town, Harbour Island, the Dunmore Restaurant is a lovely place to dine. Serving seafood, Caribbean dishes and vegetarian meals the Dunmore restaurant has something for everyone. While the menu is not as large as you may find in some places, it does offer you the chance to enjoy something delicious. The Cajun spiced organic chicken is divine as is the rack of lamb. For dessert, you may want to try the triple chocolate flourless cake that is out of this world.

The dress code is smart/casual although shorts can be worn in the summer months as it’s simply too hot to wear anything else. While the dining area has a retro 1960’s feel about it, there is nothing old about the food that is served here or the way it’s presented. Whether you dine inside or outside and whether there are two of you or 12 of you, you will be treated like royalty. Why not sit outside and gaze over at the beautiful white-sanded beach while you dine on something special? Sit back, relax and enjoy your meal in this beautifully decorated restaurant that you’ll want to visit again and again.

Bahamian Club

Located at Atlantis Paradise Island, 1 Casino Drive, New Providence Island, Bahamian Club is a delightful restaurant that serves seafood, American dishes and steak. If you’re a meat-lover you’re going to enjoy your time at the Bahamian Club. The dining area is very upmarket and the dark green décor that’s coupled with the comfortable green leather chairs just makes your time here even more special.

We cannot say enough about the waiting staff at the Bahamian Club, they already have a reputation for being helpful, polite and friendly but it really seems as if they want you to enjoy every moment of your time here. The food here is simply divine and when you catch a glimpse of the menu you’ll understand why. The meals here are very upmarket, the choice is impressive, and you know you’re in for a real treat. Talking of treats you may be tempted to enjoy one of the many sumptuous desserts but you may struggle to finish them as the portions are huge. While the meals at the Bahamian Club are by no means cheap you get what you pay for here, and you can expect to be treated like royalty while you dine on something lovingly prepared and beautifully presented.

Cafe Matisse

Found at Bank Lane, Nassau, New Providence Island, Cafe Matisse is a wonderful restaurant. From the minute you enter the restaurant you know you are somewhere special thanks to the elaborate but sophisticated décor and the way the tables are nicely presented. Serving Italian and seafood dishes along with vegetarian meals Cafe Matisse has a good size menu to choose from and every single meal is cooked to perfection.

The dessert menu is quite impressive and if you’re a lover of chocolate you may want to try to white and dark chocolate mousse cake, it is to die for. The meals at Cafe Matisse are nicely presented and it’s clear that the chef and the whole team want you to enjoy your time at the restaurant. So sit back, relax and enjoy a wonderful meal at this Italian and seafood restaurant that has meals suitable for every palate.

There are some wonderful places to enjoy a spot of fine dining in the Bahamas, but we think that Sapodilla, The Dunmore Restaurant, Bahamian Club and Cafe Matisse are some of the best places to eat. Why not book a table as soon as you can so you can dine somewhere very special?