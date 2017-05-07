Why Melbourne is a Great City to Make Your Base?

Share this: Twitter

Melbournians often take pride in what they are. The beautiful city, Melbourne, is getting better with time wearing on it. People from across the world have made Melbourne their home and Australia their nationality. If you are from outside the Melbourne city and have never been there, you will want to know why it has been the perfect destination to be at, for ever.

No, we are not talking about the infrastructure or how well this city can feed its people. There’s something else that makes Melbourne a great place to live in. Read through the following points and inform yourselves.

Melbourne has the happiest neighbours ever

How well your neighbours treat you might not matter to you until you move in to the very neighbourhood. At one point or the other, you will feel the urge to socialize with someone outside your family. And, when your friends are not around, guess who would be the immediate person to approach for any kind of help or just hang out with? You’re right. The neighbour!

Australia is one of the happiest countries in the world, and Melbourne is one of the reasons why. People out there have nice-paying jobs and apparently, money buys all the happiness they need.

Well-established Transportation System

No, you need not have a car of your own to explore the city and its subways. There’s a well-connected network of roads that lead to famous destinations and shopping complexes where you can while away your weekend. And if you want the comfort and convenience of your own vehicle, there are many driving schools in Melbourne that can prepare you for the busy traffic and speedy highways. That’s just one of the perks of living in Melbourne.

If You Love Fashion, Melbourne is a Place for You

Melbourne hosts great fashion festivals every year that attracts hundreds and thousands of fashion enthusiasts from across the globe. If fashion interests you, there’s no better place than Melbourne for you to socialize with like-minded people. When fashion week is on, Melbourne becomes the second biggest showbiz city after Hollywood.

Country Vacation is Just a Weekend Away

Planning a weekend getaway with family or friends to countryside is a quick possibility when you live in Melbourne. The city provides fast and convenient access to some of the spectacular countryside across the suburbs, most of which are just an hour drive away. When you live in Melbourne, you’ll never have to think twice before packing your bags for a wonderful getaway.

The Great Ocean Road Starts from Your Doorstep

One of the world-famous tourist destinations – The Great Ocean Road – starts right on your doorstep when you live in Melbourne. After spending hundreds and thousands of dollars and getting a week off from work, people from outside Melbourne or Australia finally come to the terms with their dream destination. Feel lucky if you wake up in the morning and be at The Great Ocean Road in the next couple of minutes.

Heaven for Food Lovers

With a lot of eateries and fine restaurants offering delicacies to binge at, you will never have to drive more than a mile to find good food. Even if you are beyond the city’s geographical boundary, there are plenty of options across the suburbs.

Conclusion

Pleasant weather, convenient access to beaches and great scenery make Melbourne a perfect place to make one’s base. If you know someone who is still considering whether or not to move to Melbourne, share this article with them now!