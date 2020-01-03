I believe that many people who don’t know about Pu-erh tea will have doubts. Since Pu-erh tea is a drink, why does Pu-erh tea not expire or spoil? Then let’s take a look to understand why Pu-erh tea does not expire.

Pu-erh tea has the reputation of “more and more fragrant”. Some people also say that in the traditional sense, tea leaves have no shelf life, except that tea leaves can absorb odors and water vapor, causing the “chemical changes” in the tea’s internal properties to change its taste and deteriorate.

Puer tea will become more and more fragrant if it is stored properly, but you will find that the expiration date is indicated on the outer packaging of Puer tea when you buy it. This is because the food must be marked. In fact, consumers don’t have to drink Puer tea cautiously. In addition, if tea is found to have a musty smell, it is usually caused by improper storage and should not be purchased.

New Pu-erh tea has a strong taste and strong irritation. It is not used to those who are used to drinking mountain tea or Pu-erh tea. The old Pu-erh tea has been aged for a long time, and after a long period of post-oxidation, the tea has become milder and non-irritating, can promote blood metabolism, and does not stimulate the stomach. It is said that it can also maintain health and replenish qi. The longer the time, the higher the degree of oxidation, the more mellow the tea taste.

How to identify the age of Pu-erh tea and look at the appearance of the tea: The appearance of the new Pu-erh tea is relatively fresh, with white pekoe and strong taste; after a long period of post-oxidation, the appearance of the tea will be red, and the tea will turn yellow and brown. Differentiating the color of the wrapping paper: The aged Pu-erh tea that is usually pressed, the white paper packaging has become stale with time, so the paper is slightly yellow, so you can start with the aging degree of the paper handmade cloth pattern and printing color. It can only be used as a reference, not an absolute basis, because some unscrupulous businessmen may take advantage of this mentality to use Chen Huang’s packaging paper to drop substandard products.

Understanding the Year of Tea: Generally speaking, the years of Pu-erh tea are usually divided as follows: Pu-erh tea produced before 1949 is called antique tea, such as Centennial Songpin, Centennial Tongxing Tribute, Centennial Tongqing, Tongtong Chang Lao, Song hire respect. Usually, a piece of paper made of glutinous rice and printed with the above name is placed in the tea cake, which is called internal flying.

Understand the Puer tea year: Puer tea price, grade, and the year of storage of tea are an important factor. The price of a Puer tea brick can range from 100 yuan to 1,000 yuan., 30 years, or even 50 or 60 years of treasures and tributes, the price is even more expensive. In fact, there is no effective method to identify the year of Pu-erh tea, and if it is not properly stored, it will also affect the quality of tea. The method is to drink more and compare more.

