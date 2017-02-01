Why You Should Hire A Millennial Immediately!

Selfish. Narcissistic. Entitled. I’m not describing Donald Trump, I’m referring to common stereotypes that millennials face every day of our lives. And whilst I don’t deny that some of Generation X may display these qualities that doesn’t mean you should write them off as not being suitable employees because of it. In fact, hiring a millennial might be exactly what your company needs to drive your business further.

Millennials are the group of people born anywhere from the 1980’s to early 2000’s. We are the first generation in history that communicate more online than in person. We’ve grown up with and completely embraced the digital era. If we didn’t post everything that occurred during our day on social media did it actually happen? And despite the fact we eat too much avocado smash on toast and get blamed for pretty much everything that is wrong with the world, we actually have a fair bit to offer.

These are the reasons you should consider employing a millennial for your company.

Tech- Savvy

Millennials were the first generation to be brought up with computers. Most of us learnt how to touch type when we were younger, and basic computer skills were taught through school. Having grown up around computers and technology, it’s generally quite easy for us to adapt to things like content management systems and other frameworks needed to perform in a role.

Social Media Savvy

Like it or lump it, social media is an integral part of any business and embracing it means your product or service is far more likely to succeed in this digital age. If there is anything Generation X excels in it’s all things social media and online. We may be a generation of over-sharers, we are definitely self-obsessed and need to update the world with what exactly we are doing, but we are also the exact generation that communicates with businesses through these means in real-time. Having a millennial who is well versed in all things social media is the best type of person to drive your social media strategy.

Multi-tasking

I’m currently watching family feud, stalking my ex on Instagram, snap chatting my best friend and researching and writing this article. It’s possible I have ADHD, but it’s also more likely that I’ve grown up in a generation used to being constantly stimulated through different mediums at once, and because of this I get bored doing one thing at a time. For this reason, I’m excellent at multi-tasking. Us millennials can literally do a thousand things at once and do it well. Whether it’s updating your facebook page, tweeting about your sales and specials whilst talk to a client at the same time, someone who can multi-task in the workplace is a time saver and beneficial to your company.

Educated

Millennials are amongst the most educated generation in history. It’s common for school leavers to study both a Bachelors and a Masters degree whilst holding down part-time positions in the job market. Unfortunately, though, today’s graduates are facing the worst job prospects in a long time in one of the toughest labour markets. We are also the first generation likely to have lower lifetime earnings than our predecessors.

Just because we may not have a lot of on the job experience that your role has, doesn’t mean we should be discounted. We are educated, willing to learn and often pick up things quickly.

Our “Laziness” Can Benefit Your Company

As Bill Gates, Walter Chrysler or whoever the heck said…”I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.”

I don’t necessarily believe that we are fundamentally lazy as a generation. I do feel, however, we think outside the box to come up with solutions that make our life easier. Whether it’s an app, a computer program or some sort of algorithm we’re all about short-cuts and getting things done quickly. This mind-site can help your company save time and money for the business.

