Women’s choice in cars

Design

The appearance of the car largely determines the type of body. The most optimal options for women are compact sedans and hatchbacks. The latter are most popular with female drivers, featuring a dynamic, vibrant, stylish and feminine sophisticated design. They are compact, easier to manage. But sedans can not be written off – they are safer and more practical, and also have a spacious luggage compartment. In any case, choosing the design of the future car is a purely personal occupation.

Security

This important quality of the car should be one of the determining ones when choosing. And no matter who is driving, male or female. ABS and a minimum of 2 airbags (of course, the more the better) – the minimum set, as a rule, is already available in the basic configurations of inexpensive cars. Of course, the more security systems, the better, and therefore the presence of the following is also desirable (available in trim levels, above the base).

Side curtains reduce the risk of injuries from a side impact;

Active head restraints protect the neck from injuries in a collision;

Knee airbags;

Sensors or parking cameras help in maneuvers with a lack of space;

The system of directional stability monitors the trajectory and does not allow the car to arbitrarily leave it;

The help system at the start on the steep hills prevents the car from rolling back on the hill without using the brake.

Comfort

In order to understand how comfortable the salon is for you personally, you need to get behind the wheel and answer the questions of the standard checklist:

Is it comfortable to sit in the seat?

Not too far / close steering wheel to the chest?

Is the steering wheel size comfortable?

Are the pedals too far / close relative to each other?

Is the gearshift lever conveniently located?

Do you have to tear your back from the seat to reach the buttons on the centre console?

Is the dashboard readable?

Is the road visibility sufficient for moving forward and backward?

If most of the points are in your favour, then you should take a closer look at the car.

The set of functional electrical equipment responsible for comfort is determined by the package bundle, but it is never superfluous. So, it's always nice to have the following in your car:

Power windows and electric mirrors;

Heated seats;

Steering wheel heater;

Air conditioning (and even better – climate control).

By the way, ladies are prudent and always carry a couple of cups, bottles and other containers with cosmetics, so extra pockets for small items will be a big plus for the salon.

Dimensions

As a rule, a car for women stands out from other cars in extremely modest dimensions. And this is no accident: firstly, a small car always looks neater and nicer, and secondly, its compactness makes it possible to park and maneuver in a limited space.

Popular cars for girls

KIA Picanto. Inexpensive, but reliable, practical and very nice Korean car “A” -segment. It boasts good dynamics for its class. Available with both automatic and manual gearboxes. Despite its compact size (length slightly more than 3.5 meters, and width slightly more than 1.5 meters), it has a quite roomy interior. The trunk is small – only 200 litres, but this is enough for most everyday tasks. Consumption in the city will also appeal to the economical owner: depending on the selected engine, the car burns only 5.8 to 7.3 litres of fuel.

Renault Sandero. Bright and stylish French hatchback with a reliable and economical engine. Already in the basic configuration, Sandero is equipped with an anti-lock brake system with brake force distribution, three-point seat belts, child seat mounts and power steering. Trunk volume is 320 liters, making the car a good option for all occasions.

KIA Rio. A popular Korean car that won the hearts of many women with its beautiful design, comfortable and roomy interior. This car won special love in the version of the sedan among mothers: a 500-litre trunk allows you to carry even a folded jeep stroller, there are mounts for child seats in the cabin, and the rear doors are equipped with a lock against accidental opening.