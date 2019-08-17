Work from Home Opportunities for Moms

Partaking in the Sharing Economy

In days gone by, housewives would spend all their time doing house chores and when done, they would just lie idle till it’s time for another chore. As times have changed, so too are the opportunities for housewives. Nowadays, housewives no longer need to lie idle in between different house chores, when they finish their housework, they can earn themselves some cash by partaking in different online jobs. Not much is required for online jobs except a few basic computer skills and of course a computer and internet connection. In this article, we are going to share with all moms some work from home opportunities that they can partake in during their spare time.

Sharing economy is changing the world. People are now sharing almost anything for as long as they own it in exchange for cash. As Australia is a haven for tourists from all corners of the world, Australian moms do have the opportunity to join and partake in the sharing economy by simply sharing their house space with tourists. One of the best ways to do this is to join sites such as Airbnb where they will advertise their homes and attract top paying tourists. On average, those who seek accommodation via Airbnb do live for an average of one to three days. As such, you can have your tourist visitors for midweek days while on the weekends when everyone is at home, you will have your house all to yourself.

Selling Skills at Online Sites

Another great way to earn money at home if for mothers to sell their skills at online sites. There are literally dozens of skills that mothers can sell online. It’s a known fact that females make great secretaries and personal assistants, therefore, moms can simply become online PAs selling their administrative skills to high paying professionals. Others can simply opt to engage in writing and editing gigs at different online sites including Pay Per Hour and Fiverr. For those who are fast at typing, they can engage in transcriptionist services.

Online Gambling

Moms can also engage in online gambling. Yes, there are some negative connotations around online gambling, but the thing is, online gambling is actually a lucrative adventure with potential to reward those involved with thousands and in some instances millions! The trick, however, is to ensure that you gamble responsibly. The beauty of online gambling is that it has something for all types of people. Those who are into gaming can engage in playing casino games such as slots and blackjack at online sites which include novicasino.com. Sports enthusiasts can engage in sports betting. Moms can place bets on virtually any sporting discipline of their choice from netball, cricket, football, rugby to greyhound racing and horseracing. Moms who are into politics, economics and entertainment (movies, talk shows, celebrity news and Royal gossip) can engage in novelty betting. With such an array of choice available, there is certainly something for everyone.