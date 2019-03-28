You Can Make Business Improvements, And Here’s How…

Using social media to improve internal communication

All business today are looking for ways to achieve more, and rightly so! Read on to discover some suggestions…

Internal communication is paramount to ensure employees are motivated, the momentum of relationships is upheld, tasks are completed effectively, and ultimately your company is profitable. In the past, a simple staff newsletter or email was about as sophisticated as internal communication got. Nowadays, it has advanced dramatically. From support forums to instant messaging, there are many different tactics in place to ensure all locations and departments connect effectively.

The impact of social media is astounding. It has transformed communication on the whole, and thus introducing it in the workplace comes highly recommended. After all, Facebook and Twitter seem to be a language we all understand. The value of engaging your employees online needs no further elaboration. However, the selection of social media as an internal communication tool does need further explanation, as many people disregard this as merely a medium for chatting. Yet, it offers so much more than this.

One of the main benefits associated with using social media is the ease at which knowledge can be shared. For all of the rumours and alike that have been generated on social media websites, there is actually tons and tons of valuable and insightful information. With the mere click of a button, a useful fact or fascinating article that is relevant to your company can be shared with the rest of your team, the entire department, or even everyone at the business. This increased knowledge sharing is a benefit that many people tend to overlook.

In addition to this, social media has advanced dramatically, and consequently, there is a vast array of tools available. From video calling and list generating, to group chats and recommended reading, the list is endless. This allows your staff to connect with each other easily and effectively via many different methods. Moreover, it means that anyone is able to participate in a discussion. Therefore, communication flows from all angles, which is very important. From side to side, bottom to top, top to bottom – everyone can quickly and easily communicate, which in turn leads to a significant increase in productivity and efficiency.

Last but not least, the personal aspect of social media makes it a lot easier for employees to engage with one and other. A greater connection is created. Via traditional methods, such as email and telephone, you simply have a contact number or address and a name. However, when communicating via social media you will be able to see each other’s profile and picture. You feel like you know a bit about the person you are talking to, even if they are situated in an overseas department, and thus communication flows more easily, naturally and consequently more effectively.

When you take all of the points that have been mentioned into account, it is not difficult to see why social media is being used as an effective platform for internal communication. It is likely that this is a medium all businesses will embrace.

Look for different ways to improve scheduling at your business

One area that a lot of businesses struggle with today is time management. This is especially the case when you are managing lots of different projects at once. It can be a struggle to keep on track and meet all of your deadlines. Therefore, looking at your scheduling is a good idea. There are numerous approaches you can use. Check out this easy time clock for teams. You can use this to ensure all of your workforce has something to refer to in order to keep on track.

There are a number of other approahces you can take a swell. Having a centralised program whereby everyone can post project updates is a good idea, as this will enable you to keep track of where everyone is at. You should always plan for a delays when putting timelines together too. The last thing you want to do is set your team up for failure.

Protect your servers with the right accessories to ensure your tech is reliable

What would a dining room table be without chairs? What would cereal be without milk? What would a car be without petrol? There are certain products in life that require additional features in order to work to their full effect. One of these is undoubtedly utility server racks. Of course, they can function alone but with crucial accessories, their use can really be enhanced; allowing them to run a lot more efficiently and effectively at your company. So, when purchasing utility server racks for your company what accessories should you be looking out for?

Fan trays

One of the major issues with networks is the fact that they can easily overheat. All you have to do is touch a standard technological good, such as a laptop, when it is in operation to see that the user can lead to the components warming up. This is the last thing you want to happen when dealing with expensive server equipment. Overheating can seriously compromise your products and lead to them breaking. This can be extremely costly to save the last. Thus, to ensure this does not happen you need to offer a method of cooling. There are lots of different fan trays available for utility server racks nowadays. These are a recommended choice.

Rack mount power strips

Rack mount power strips are extremely effective when it comes to the power management of your utility server racks. They really enhance the functionality of the racks. You have a vast range of different models to choose from. These differ between those that are switched and those that are remote controlled. You also have the option to select between those that have the ability to monitor temperature and humidity to those that are metered with amperage readings. Therefore, you can easily tailor make your decision to suit the specific requirements of your data centre.

Cable management

If you take a look on the internet then you will see that there is a wealth of different accessories available for cable management. Their presence is no coincidence. Anybody and everybody who uses utility server racks needs to purchase some form of cable management. Why? Well, if you don’t then your data centre will quite frankly end up looking a complete mess! All of the wires and cables will end up tangled and you will have a challenge on your hands. The problems do not only surround the look of your data centre either. When the cables are mangled they create a barrier when it comes to the proper air flow in the server rack enclosure.

Mounting hardware

Finally, you may wish to attach your server rack to the wall. This is an option many companies go for, especially when their number of racks begins to mount up. After all, wall mounting offers much more effective space utilisation. Therefore, the different type of hardware you will be looking for includes the likes of cage nuts, cage nut tools, ganging kits and screws. You need to make sure everything is installed properly. Nobody wants any accidents to occur.

So there you have it: some of the different ways that you can improve your business today. Good luck!