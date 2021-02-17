10 questions to ask when booking a group cruise

Written by P&O Cruises Australia

Looking for the perfect holiday for you and your travel companions? Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a trip with your closest friends, or even a corporate event, a group cruise is one of the best holiday experiences on offer. After all: Good things are made even better when they’re shared with others!

To give you the full lowdown on group cruises and explain how to organise a group cruise, we’ve teamed up with the experts at P&O Cruises Australia. From questions about corporate cruise packages, hens cruises to whether you can book connected rooms on a cruise, read on to discover their 10 essential questions to ask when booking a group cruise.

1. How do I organise a group cruise?

The first step in planning a group cruise is to gather together your favourite holiday companions and convince them that it’s time for a cruise holiday. Once you’ve explained the many reasons to go on a cruise browse our P&O cruise destinations to find your dream destination. And if everyone in the group isn’t ready to pay for the trip upfront, don’t worry! With EzPay, they’ll be able to pay for the cruise in monthly instalments with 0 interests.

Once everyone’s ready to hop onboard, choose where you’d like to go book the dates that work best. It’s that easy!

2. Who can come on a group cruise?

Whether you’re travelling with friends, your family, co-workers, or even your teenagers or young children, everyone is welcome on a group cruise.

Whether you’re planning a reunion with old girlfriends (and can’t wait to lounge by the pool), planning a memorable bonding experience between work colleagues, or looking for an unforgettable getaway for the annual multigenerational family holiday, a group cruise is the perfect opportunity to gather everyone together!

3. Why should I cruise with P&O Cruises?

With 89 years of sailing, P&O Cruises is truly a pioneer when it comes to cruising in Australia – in fact, we’re the cruising company that has been sailing out of Australia the longest!

From our 60 daily cruise ship activities to our 500+ shore tours and plenty of onboard dining and entertainment options, we offer something for everyone and every kind of holiday. If you book with a group of over 16 people, we’ll even work with you to plan your trip so you can dine together, tour together, and more!

4. Are there any discounts or packages for group cruises?

If you and your group book a cruise for 7 nights or more, you’ll get to choose from a great range of cruise extras. Cruising for work? Our corporate cruise package options include your choice of onboard spending money, complimentary venue hire, a beer or wine welcome reception and a personal group photo.

Top Tip: Book together and travel in a group of 16 adults or more on a twin share basis and one adult in your group will travel for free (only paying for taxes) on selected cruises.

*Cash Rewards are not applicable to any P&O Cruise that is 6 nights or shorter and any P&O Main Event cruise. Excludes Go Fare bookings.

5. How do I book a group cruise?

To book a group cruise, simply click the “Book Now” button on any of our cruise pages or call our friendly Cruise Holiday Planners on 1300 361 919.

6. Can I book interconnecting or adjoining rooms?

Yes, but there are a very limited number of interconnecting rooms on our cruise ships, so make sure you get in fast! Alternatively, your group can book into adjoining rooms, meaning that you’ll all be within the same part of the ship.

7. What’s included in a corporate cruise package?

Travelling for business and pleasure? Our corporate cruises give you access to AV equipment and the option to book dedicated spaces for presentations, meetings, and team activities – in addition to the chance to enjoy our regular offering of onboard cruise activities and shore tours.

All you need to do is get in touch with our friendly team at least 10 weeks before your departure date, and we’ll make sure everything is arranged by the time you come onboard. Facilities differ across our ships, so these arrangements should ideally be made at the time of booking.

8. What cruise activities are available for groups?

From zip lining at Edge adventure park to front-row tickets to our dazzling entertainment program, there are plenty of things to do on a P&O Cruise. Every day you’ll have the chance to choose from 60 different activities to suit every age group, budget, and interest. Plus, you’ll get to choose from a smorgasbord of group activities including trivia, deck games, and whisky or gin tastings.

9. Can I celebrate a special occasion on a P&O Group cruise?

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, wedding, vow renewal, or other milestone event, we can help make your holiday even more memorable. Our Special Occasions Packages include your choice of dinner at Salt grill by Luke Mangan, spa vouchers, beverage packages, or more – all you need to do is purchase your package via Cruise Control up to 3 days before your cruise departs.

10. Are there any kid-friendly cruise activities?

P&O Cruises offers plenty of cruise activities for kids of all ages, from toddlers to teens. From our four age-appropriate kids clubs to adrenaline-pumping activities at Edge, your kids can choose their own adventure everyday, making holiday boredom a thing of the past.

Book a P&O group cruise today

Group cruise travel is a great way to explore exotic holiday destinations with your friends, family, or colleagues. Wherever you choose to cruise, you’ll enjoy a convenient and cost-effective holiday without the hassle of having to coordinate bookings for a large group.

Ready to sail off into the sunset? Discover P&O cruises in 2022 or book online today!