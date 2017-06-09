14 awesome excuses to throw a party when you have no excuse

Share this: Twitter

Who in the world doesn’t love a good party? Are you raising your hand? We don’t believe you. We refuse to believe that there can be anyone who doesn’t like a good party. Whether it’s a birthday party, a christmas party, a halloween party, or a wedding party, they are all fun and a great place to catch up with friends and family.

If you pick up a calendar, you will see many highlighted days which call for a party. But what happens when you want to party but have no reason for it? You still party, because we are going to give you 14 truly awesome excuses to party when you have no excuse. We can hear you saying, who needs an excuse to party? Well we totally agree, but what will you say when you invite your guests? Well, we know that you need absolutely no excuse to party, but believe us, it is much more fun when you have a reason. So, here you go.

1. Celebrate getting fired from your job: What? You just got hired from you job? Look at that like this: Now you have the liberty to apply for the job that you had been eying for months now but didn’t because you were too comfortable in your old job. So, celebrate it, call your friends, get in touch with someone who extends the service of party bus hire in Melbourne, and leave.

2. Celebrate your break up: Break up are actually a fantastic reason to have a party; you have gotten out of a bad relationship, party to celebrate that, if you have had a heartbreaking breakup, party to soothe the pain.

3. Celebrate being a fool on April fools day: Again, a silly reason but a reason enough to celebrate and party. If you are not hesitant of being silly and making a fool out of yourself, go ahead and party on the April fools day to celebrate the spirit of people like you.

4. Celebrate the negative results of your STD test: Did you just get the results of your STD tests, and you don’t have any? Congratulations. Party with your friends to celebrate this great news.

5. Celebrate the finale of your favourite series: Your favourite series’ finale is airing? Call your friends over and make a party out of it, it will ease out the pain. You were invested so much in the series, it completely deserves this farewell party.

6. Celebrate the anniversary of your favourite movie: See, the truth is that any silly reason to party looks great, and this one is really awesome. Why not celebrate the anniversary of your favourite movie by partying and watching it all over again with your friends?

7. Celebrate your half birthday: Did you know that half birthdays were a thing? Well even if they are not, make them a thing, so that you can party. Why wait one whole year to celebrate your birthday when you can party on your half birthday (6 months after your birthday)?

8. Celebrate buying a new dress: As we have already said, a real party person doesn’t need a reason to party instead s\he makes reasons. You liked a dress and you bought it, that is in itself a great reason to party. Why wait to wear your new dress till the next party occasion?

Were these reasons not just great? What are your “non reasons” to party? Do share with us in the comments.