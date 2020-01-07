Aussie retailers unite to help communities impacted by the #bushfirecrisis

Australian retailers are uniting this Thursday (January 9th) via ‘ALL IN’ to fundraise for the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Disaster & Recovery Relief Fund.

The nationwide ‘ALL IN’ fund raising initiative will provide consumers with the opportunity to get involved in the bush fire recovery relief effort by making a donation to the Australian Red Cross at any one of the more than 30 participating retailers.

The retailers and supporting partners are: Abrand, Afterpay, Ben Sherman, Brixton, Cue, Dr Denim, Farage, General Pants Co., Globe, Hush Puppies, Lacoste, Lee, Levi’s, Local Supply, Misfit, M.J. Bale, Nautica, Neuw, Nudie Jeans, Okanui, Rodd & Gunn, Rolla’s Jeans, Speedo, Stussy, The Iconic, The North Face, True Alliance, UGG, Veronika Maine, W.M. Ritchie Australia, Wrangler, XLarge.

“The size and scale of these fires in many parts of Australia is unprecedented. But so is the incredible wave of support we’ve seen from people and businesses around the country and overseas,” said Belinda Dimovski, Head of Engagement and Support at Australian Red Cross.

“The funds raised will ensure our trained staff and volunteers can continue to be there for the long-haul, helping people take a deep breath, take stock of their losses, and slowly but surely get back on their feet. We’ll also be giving out emergency grants to help people cover essential costs as they start to rebuild.”

Money raised by ‘ALL IN’ for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund will be used to:

1. Welcome people in evacuation centres and recovery hubs. Listening, comforting, making people’s wellbeing their number one priority.

2. Locate missing loved ones through Red Cross’ Register.Find.Reunite service.

3. Provide emergency grants to those who’ve lost their homes to fires this summer, to cover immediate and everyday expenses.

4. Stay long after the disaster has passed via 1:1 support as people recover, and resilience programs for the wider community.

5. Provide ongoing training, education and community outreach in preparation for the next disaster, be it here in Australia or further afield.

In conjunction with purchases made on Thursday, select retailers of the ‘ALL IN’ initiative will also be taking additional donations to the Fund instore and via their individual websites.

People wishing to donate directly to the Australian Red Cross can do so at https://www.redcross.org.au/allin