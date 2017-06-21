Boost Your Energy in Preparation for Summer with these Simple Health Tips

Share this: Twitter

For women, there are many things that drain our energy, especially as we generally have a finger in almost every pie. From handling busy jobs to caring for our kids and loved ones, tons of energy is spend throughout our daily lives. For some, things slow down a bit in the summer, but that’s not the case for many women. Planning barbeques and organizing summer camps, and Make use of our favorite practical health tips to boost your energy for any upcoming summer activities.

Eat the Right Foods the Right Way

More often than not, women with a lot on their plate do not make the time to eat proper balanced meals with lots of fruits and veggies. Poor eating habits are detrimental to overall health and can lead to reduced energy levels.

It’s important to choose proper meals suitable for the time of day that provide the best results. Carbs get a bad rap, but they’re highly beneficial for boosting energy levels. Good choices to boost energy include whole grain toast, nuts, and asparagus. Indulge in some dark chocolate as well, as it holds energy boosting qualities. The natural sugar found in fresh fruit also assists in keeping blood sugar levels steady, which when snacked on can provide a midday pick-me-up.

Snatch Sleep Where You Can

Sleep deprivation is harmful and has been linked to fatigue, depression, loss of focus, and low energy levels. While it isn’t always possible to get a full night’s sleep, some precious minutes taken here and there can add up. Little daytime naps of about 15 to 20 minutes can go a long way in recharging your mind and body.

When you find your energy levels sleeping, consider taking a nap. Even on your busiest days, if you look closely enough, you can usually carve out a few short minutes to relax and doze off. Multi-tasking women need a lot more rest but sadly, they hardly get to enjoy a full night of sleep. Taking a short afternoon nap—even just ten minutes— has been proven to refresh depleted energy levels.

Swallow Some Supplements

Ideally, a balanced diet should be able to provide you with the nutrition your body and mind need. However, because of a busy schedule, there are often big gaps in the necessary nutrients needed for energy and good health. These missing nutrients can restored by taking supplements in order to fulfill your required daily dosage for each day. Nootropics provide a wide range of supplements for women to choose from, depending on which type of health boost you’re looking for.

For women, four basic vitamins form a foundation of their supplemental needs: calcium, vitamin D, Omega-3 fatty acids, and probiotics. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and plays a role in helping the body prevent diabetes, breast cancer, and colon cancer. Probiotics, which are good bacteria, can relieve gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea and assist in the reduction of common colds. Remember to consult with a professional before starting any new supplements.

Exercise

While it might seem as if the physical exertion needed to complete a work out will drain you of your remaining energy, exercise actually gives the body the opposite effect. A well-planned workout can boost your energy levels by making the heart muscles and circulation stronger, which in turn will improve your energy. According to scientists, more exercise and not less is a recommended way to beat fatigue and boost energy.

Exercising can do a lot of good to your body. On days when you feel like you can hardly lift a muscle, start with a lighter exercise like a short, brisk walk around the block or a few minutes walking up and down stairs. Even the shortest amounts of exercise will give you a much needed boost of energy to keep your day on track.

You cannot afford to be sluggish and lacking energy the summertime. Rev up your energy levels with these health tips and be prepared for some fun in the sun.