Choose Diet over Exercise to Lose Weight

There’s no doubt our food and exercise are both imperative to our health and fitness. But do both of them stand at equal importance while we consider reducing our waistline? The answer is no. Though both do a huge benefit in letting us lose weight, it is our diet that gives priority to our weight. A decent diet will always seem to weight loss whereas, an unwholesome one will get you fatter.

Let us find out why nutrition should be given due importance:

You diet gives you strength to do exercise

In order to have fruitful stamina and prevent situations that do not let you work out, it is imperative to have a healthy diet. Suppose you have oily stuff and then you plan to go for a workout, you’ll be lazy enough to do so. Moreover, even if you try working out, you’ll lose the strength. On the other hand, if you partake had apples, eggs, and all the healthy stuff, you’ll have the vigour to work out well. Thus, our strength to carry out exercise is based on our fooding habits. The intake of protein, meat, and bananas for energy get you to the best options of food consumption to gain stamina.

You might gain weight even if you exercise

Exercise lets you stay fit but not thin. The burning of calories, improving endurance, strength, etc. lead to more of fitness rather than losing weight. Consider a situation where you eat sugar and fried stuff and then move out to exercise, neither you will have the power to burn massive calories nor would it be beneficial to your body in order to lose weight. The outcome is increased weight.

Exercise increases your appetite

If you considerably perform an exercise, you will feel the need to eat more. You’ll be hungrier. It is a good sign as your body demands more nutrients. Here, eating nutritious food leads to more resistance and less calorie intake. On the same verge, more hunger leading to more junk will make you gain weight. Thus, exercise, while it increases your appetite, one should consider a healthy menu to stay slim even after eating more.

Diet can help you lose weight in a very short term

There is no waiting for a year to lose weight. Even if you start today with a good diet plan, you’ll see the effect within some days. A beneficial diet will make you feel fresh, happy and healthy. The results seem to get displayed within some days which acts as a motivation to do more. While there are no results of our hard work, we tend to get demotivated. The case is not the same here. Losing even a kg helps you realise you can do better. So, no matter how near is the next function you got to attend, good diet will show up its results soon!

This ultimately proves that exercise cannot solely help you lose weight. Food is one of the primary considerations while you plan to get slim. Exercise though leaves you fit and healthy; the diet should be given the top priority. A good diet does not say do not eat a particular thing. It is the style of taking in the same that determines healthy eating. Now if you eat a banana, it is good for health. It gives you energy. But then if you fry the raw banana to make banana chips out of it, it will surely not let you lose weight.