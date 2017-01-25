Incorporating New Flooring into a Modern Home

A modern home requires modern flooring. However, choosing the perfect flooring for a modern interior is often more difficult than first thought because there is a countless amount of options available to you. To help you decide on your new flooring for your modern home, be sure to read our useful tips and hints on how to incorporate new flooring in your modern home.

Modern Is Not Always Cold

One of the common mistakes made by homeowners is the assumption that modern always needs to be cold. However, this is not always true, because warm and earthy colours can be the perfect modern addition to your home.

If you decide to choose a warmer colour for your modern interior, be sure to choose flooring with not as many patterns, since this may cause your flooring to look traditional. Instead, choose carpeting, wood, bamboo or vinyl flooring with a warm, earthy and even colour.

Contrast Shades for Stark White Walls

Anyone who has a room with neutral walls, or white walls, should certainly consider getting flooring in a contrast shade. Ideally, you want to choose a grey or charcoal carpet, since this will match the white walls in your modern home perfectly, and create an extra dimension that makes the room look spacious.

Naturally, you are not obligated to choose laminate to get coloured flooring, because there are other options as well. However, carpeting can add a bit more warmth into a colder interior, a common phenomenon in rooms with lighter walls.

Grey Tones in Carpets

Grey carpeting may sound a little cold at first, but this type of carpeting is extremely popular for modern interiors. Grey tones carpeting from Carpet Court can transform any living space into a tranquil environment, a phenomenon that is based on so-called Scandinavian interior design.

When choosing a Scandinavian-inspired interior, it is best to choose pale furniture and a pale colour for the walls. Also, when you choose a Nordic-style interior, it is also best to avoid clutter, so be sure to do a large clear out before you transform the room into a modern paradise.

Quick Solution with Modern Vinyl

Vinyl has been around for years, but there are countless vinyl flooring options available for modern homes. Vinyl is also one of the quickest ways to transform your home, since vinyl can be laid on wood, concrete and existing tiles.

Most vinyl floors are quite affordable as well, so if your budget is not ready for marble or genuine wood, vinyl might be the best option available to you. Also, most people who are quite handy can easily lay this type of floor themselves, so vinyl flooring could save you a considerable amount of money altogether.

Genuine Timber Floors

As mentioned earlier, modern flooring options are not always cold. Therefore, you could also use timber flooring to transform your home. Beige and brown colours are expected to be extremely popular in 2017, so choosing oak or another natural timber could be the easy choice you have been looking for.

Naturally, timber floors can be an incredible investment. Therefore, you could save some money by choosing laminate with a wooden look. Laminate also gives you additional options where colour is concerned, especially if you want a colder colour for your floor.

Tiles and Laminate for the Bathroom

Some materials are not suitable for a damp environment such as a bathroom. Therefore, it is best to choose materials such as laminate and tiles to transform your bathroom. Fortunately, there are many tiles that will make your bathroom look modern, so you will not be short of options there.

For smaller bathrooms, it is best to use a lighter tile such as white marble. If this is not an option with your current budget, you could also choose laminate tiles with a marble finish. However, if you have a larger bathroom, you could choose a laminate with herringbone pattern and wooden finish. Even though this option will take some effort, it is well-worth the result.